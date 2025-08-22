Corporate

Yeelight blinds IFA with color-shifting bulbs

August 22, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
When Berlin halls glowed rainbow, smart-home nerds live-streamed unboxings—inside the partnership that syncs lights with Netflix plots.

BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As IFA 2025 approaches, Yeelight, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, is gearing up to deliver one of its most exciting exhibitions yet at Smart Home, Hall H1.2 – Stand 157.

Alongside the official launch of its partnership with Samsung TV, Yeelight will showcase a full range of new products, including the debut of its Ceiling Light Series, Monitor Light Bars and Sensor Light Series—bringing whole-home smart lighting to the next level.

First Look: Yeelight × Samsung TV Universe

Get ready to light up your room like never before—Yeelight is teaming up with Samsung TV to bring you something truly extraordinary, and it all begins at IFA 2025!

Powered by revolutionary new technology, Yeelight's smart lighting system will seamlessly sync with Samsung TVs, enabling users to create a fully immersive, dynamic viewing experience like never before. From real-time color and audio responsiveness to exclusive smart lighting features, this collaboration brings cinematic ambiance into the comfort of your home—easily, securely, and wirelessly.

Want a closer look? Visit the Yeelight Booth at Smart Home, Hall 1.2–Stand 157 from Sep 5th to 9th to experience the future of TV lighting and discover the magic of the Yeelight × Samsung TV Universe.

New Product Lineup: Lighting for Every Scene

In addition to its high-profile collaboration with Samsung, Yeelight will showcase its latest innovations across several key categories:

  • Ceiling Light Series – Yeelight's new Ceiling Light Series invites users to design their own color-crafted illumination, whether setting the scene for a cozy evening or a lively gathering. Installation is quick and hassle-free thanks to YEEZ™ Mount, and smart control is fully supported via Mi Home, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Samsung SmartThings—bringing smart, flexible lighting to your home.
  • Monitor Light Bar – Yeelight new Monitor Light Bars are designed to redefine the balance between productivity and play. Its flicker-free, anti-glare glow helps reduce eye strain, while Matter compatibility ensures seamless integration across smart ecosystems. Built with versatility, it's compatible with monitors of all sizes, thicknesses, and curvatures, making it ideal companion for any desk setup.
  • Sensor Light Series – Yeelight's Sensor Light Series delivers soft, anti-glare illumination exactly when it's needed. Offering up to 180 days of standby time on a single charge, these lights feature versatile placing options and an energy-efficient design. Now enhanced with a new grouping function, multiple sensor lights can work together intelligently—delivering even greater performance, coverage, and responsiveness.

Join Yeelight at IFA 2025 and Witness What's Next

Explore the future of smart lighting with Yeelight at IFA 2025, Hall H1.2 – Booth 157. From immersive TV sync to all-new smart home lighting solutions, discover how Yeelight is pushing the boundaries of modern lighting.

For more information, visit store.yeelight.com or follow Yeelight on social media for real-time updates and campaign announcements.

By PR Newswire

Yeelight

