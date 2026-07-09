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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Yatsen Group partners with Sephora China for Perfect Diary

July 09, 2026 | 15:18
(0) user say
Yatsen Group, a Nasdaq-listed beauty innovation company, announced a partnership to bring its flagship brand Perfect Diary into Sephora stores across China, expanding its retail distribution network.

GUANGZHOU, China, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yatsen Group (NYSE: YSG), a world-class beauty innovation pioneer, recently announced a landmark collaboration to bring its flagship brand, Perfect Diary, to Sephora in China. This partnership integrates Yatsen's rigorous scientific infrastructure with the world's leading prestige beauty retailer, marking a significant milestone in Yatsen's continuing evolution into a global beauty technology powerhouse.

The collaboration will see Perfect Diary's premium, science-backed portfolio of products making its milestone debut across Sephora's extensive retail network of around 300 outlets, including Tier 1 hubs such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. This expansion reflects a broader shift in the Chinese beauty market, where sophisticated consumers increasingly prioritize proven efficacy and technological excellence.

Yatsen Group Announces Partnership with Sephora China, Cementing Position as a Science-Led Beauty Innovation Leader
Perfect Diary officially lands at Sephora China

Since 2020, Yatsen has invested approximately $100 million (RMB 700 million) in R&D, establishing a robust global innovation ecosystem anchored by advanced research centers in China and Europe.

This commitment to scientific innovation by Yatsen Group is epitomized by the core product lineups driving Perfect Diary's entry into Sephora. As breakthrough products blending biotechnology with beauty, the Perfect Diary Biolip Essence Lipstick 3.0 and Biolip Essence Matte Lipstick 3.0 utilize exclusive patented technology to mimic the skin's biological composition.This creates a functional film on the skin's surface that enhances makeup longevity and reinforces the protective barrier, achieving a seamless fusion of high-performance color and clinical-proved anti-wrinkle skincare benefits.

Concurrently, the Perfect Diary Translucent Blurring Setting Powder features the exclusive Smartlock™ material technology developed jointly with the team at the Shanghai Institute of Ceramics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (SICCAS), enabling targeted and precise oil absorption.

"We are honored to partner with Sephora, a global leader that shares our commitment to setting the highest standards for beauty retail," said David (Jinfeng) Huang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Yatsen Group. "This collaboration validates our multi-year strategic pivot toward science-led premiumization. By pairing our deep R&D insights with Sephora's prestige omnichannel network, we are redefining the future of beauty for discerning consumers nationwide."

The partnership also serves as a critical foundation for Yatsen's accelerating internationalization strategy. Future initiatives include expanding Perfect Diary's footprint into Hong Kong SAR and other global markets, further showcasing China's emergence as a premier hub for global beauty innovation.

Website: www.yatsenglobal.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/yatsen

By PR Newswire

Yatsen Holding Limited

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TagTag:
Yatsen Group Sephora China Perfect Diary

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