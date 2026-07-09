AICB gathers 1,000 banking and audit leaders in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Malaysia's financial sector advances its transformation under the Financial Sector Blueprint, banks are accelerating AI adoption while navigating evolving regulation, cyber risks, climate transition and geopolitical uncertainty. This underscores the need for banks to move beyond AI adoption towards trusted implementation, backed by stronger governance, assurance, resilience and future-ready talent.

AICB BRINGS TOGETHER OVER 1,000 BANKING AND AUDIT LEADERS TO ADVANCE TRUSTED AI, GOVERNANCE AND FUTURE-READY TALENT

Addressing these priorities, the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers' (AICB) 4th Malaysian Banking Conference (MBC 4.0) and the 2nd Bank Audit Conference (BAC 2.0), convened over 1,000 banking, audit regulatory leaders to explore how the industry can build trust and resilience while unlocking the full potential of AI. The conferences were officially launched by YB Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Minister of Finance II, and Dato' Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia.

Organised by AICB's Chief Internal Auditors Networking Group (CIANG), The Association of Banks in Malaysia (ABM) and the Asian Banking School (ABS), the conferences were held under one platform with the respective themes Banking Reimagined: AI, Trust and the Future of Finance and Audit Reimagined: Innovation, Trust and the Future of Assurance. Conversations and discussions focussed on the critical role of AI, governance, cybersecurity, sustainability and workforce transformation are reshaping the future of banking and assurance.

A key milestone at the conference was the launch of the AICB-Ecosystm AI in Practice: How Malaysia's Banks & DFIs are Adopting and Governing AI report, jointly developed by AICB, Ecosystm and AICB's Chief Risk Officers' Forum. Drawing on responses from close to 90 senior leaders across Malaysian commercial banks, digital banks and development financial institutions, the report provides an industry-wide benchmark on AI adoption, organisational readiness and governance practices across Malaysia's banking sector.

The report found that while AI is already being deployed in areas such as Know Your Customer onboarding, fraud detection, Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Financing of Terrorism, and employee productivity, only 25% of respondents trust AI-generated outputs enough to act on them in key business decisions. The findings are a pivotal transition for the industry, from AI experimentation to responsible scaling, with trust, governance and assurance emerging as key enablers of long-term success.

YB Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, Minister of Finance II, who delivered the special ministerial address, said, "The AI Governance Framework developed by AICB's Chief Risk Officers' Forum, with the support of BNM and the endorsement of the Association of Banks in Malaysia, reflects the kind of industry-led initiative that the sector needs today. Rather than being a government-led directive on how banks should adopt AI, it represents the banking industry taking the lead in setting its own standards and responsibilities. That is how trust is built, from within the system, not merely imposed upon it."

Dato' Seri Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, Governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, in his opening address, added, "Innovation is not just adoption of technology, but also about leadership and governance to ensure that the financial system we build remains trusted and firmly anchored in the needs of society."

In his welcome remarks, Tan Sri Azman Hashim, Chairman of AICB, said, "As the banking industry embraces AI and emerging technologies, continued investment in talent development and professional excellence will be critical to building resilient institutions and sustaining public confidence. Equipping banking professionals with the right capabilities will enable the industry to respond confidently to future opportunities and emerging risks."

Workforce readiness emerged as another critical priority throughout the conferences, reflecting the impact of AI and digital transformation on the future of work. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, nearly 39% of workers' core skills are expected to change by 2030, driven largely by AI, automation and digital technologies. Complementing these global findings, an AICB survey conducted in July 2025, covering 99 financial institutions with a response rate of 68%, found that 67% of financial institutions consider their workforce only moderately proficient in meeting future skills requirements. The survey also identified cybersecurity threat intelligence emerged as the area facing the most significant talent scarcity, followed by data science.

The conferences reinforced AICB's broader commitment to developing future-ready banking professionals through industry-wide initiatives such as the Future Skills Framework and FSF Xcel. Developed in collaboration with industry stakeholders, the FSF identifies the critical capabilities and competencies required to support the future of banking while strengthening the long-term resilience, competitiveness and trustworthiness of Malaysia's financial sector.

As banks across the region confront similar questions around AI governance, cyber resilience, climate risk and talent readiness, AICB's MBC 4.0 and BAC 2.0 served as a catalyst for strategic dialogue, cross-industry collaboration and the exchange of forward-looking perspectives, enabling Malaysia's financial sector to address critical issues, advance professional standards and develop practical responses to an increasingly complex global financial landscape.

As Malaysia's leading professional body for the banking sector, AICB remains committed to advancing professional banking education excellence, developing the next generation of banking talent and fostering thought leadership that supports an innovative, competitive and trusted financial sector.

For more information on AICB, please visit www.aicb.org.my