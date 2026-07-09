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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Aduna launches network-based authentication with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile

July 09, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
Aduna, a global provider of standardised network APIs, is rolling out network-based authentication with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon as an alternative to SMS codes across the US mobile ecosystem.

PLANO, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a leading global provider of standardized network APIs, today announced a major leap forward in digital security designed to reduce fraud across the U.S. mobile ecosystem. In collaboration with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, Aduna is rolling out a network solution engineered to help protect millions of US mobile users from the rising tide of AI-driven identity theft.

For years, SMS One-Time Passcodes (OTPs) have served as the default method for user authentication. However, with cybercriminals now leveraging AI and sophisticated social engineering scams to get around OTPs, additional authentication options are increasingly important

Aduna's Number Verification solution confirms that users are who they say they are through strong possession-based authentication—confirming the authenticity of a mobile number with the carrier and its association with the SIM and device being used. This is done in real-time, and without the friction and risk of SMS OTPs.

Earlier attempts at network-based verification often struggled when users were on Wi-Fi or using specific devices. The latest breakthrough addresses these technical barriers, enabling the technology to work seamlessly across all major operating systems and network types. This is designed to provide a consistent, secure login experience for virtually every smartphone user in the United States.

"We are entering an era where your mobile number is one of your most secure digital passports," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. " By authenticating users directly through the carrier network in real time, we can reduce customer friction while significantly reducing the risk of fraud through interception or account takeover."

The launch comes as US consumers reported a record $15.9 billion in fraud losses last year, according to the FTC[1], amid growing concern over increasingly sophisticated AI-enabled scams. Aduna's network-level approach provides:

  • Advanced Security: Verification happens in near-time helping prevent "man-in-the-middle" attacks.
  • Total Reach: A single integration gives businesses access to verified identity data across AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon networks.
  • Better Conversion: By removing the "waiting for a text" step, businesses can deliver better user experiences, see fewer abandoned logins and lower customer support costs.

By leveraging strong possession-based authentication between carriers and their subscribers, Aduna's Number Verification is setting a higher bar for digital identity. For hyperscalers, system integrators, and app developers, it offers a way to regain consumer trust in an increasingly complex digital landscape.

"At AT&T, we're focused on advancing the network as a platform for innovation," said Lani Ingram, vice president of AT&T Connected Solutions, AT&T Business. "Aduna's Number Verification marks an important step in how businesses and developers securely interact with the network. Through standardized network APIs, we're enabling real-time authentication that moves beyond legacy methods like SMS codes. Our work with Aduna reflects a shared commitment to open innovation and delivering more secure, seamless digital experiences at scale."

"T-Mobile has been pioneering network-based authentication for years, and the results speak for themselves — from the seamless, secure experiences we've built into T-Life to the network intelligence we're now making available to the broader ecosystem," said Dirk Mosa, SVP, Spectrum, Wholesale & Roaming at T-Mobile. "With Number Verification, developers and businesses gain direct access to the same carrier-level trust that powers our own products. T-Mobile's network is the enabler — delivering real-time, possession-based authentication that eliminates the vulnerabilities of SMS codes at scale. The future of digital identity runs through the carrier network, and T-Mobile is leading the way."

"With sophisticated new forms of fraud on the rise, consumers need the latest in secure, network-driven identity verification to help keep them protected," said Shamik Basu, VP of Strategic Connectivity, Verizon Business. "Through this collaboration with Aduna, we're leveraging our network to help replace friction with seamlessness, enabling a real-time authentication experience that helps protect our users and streamlines the digital journey for businesses and consumers alike. This is a critical step in building a resilient digital ecosystem where security and user experience go hand-in-hand."

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com.

By PR Newswire

Aduna

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TagTag:
Aduna Networkbased authentication Standardized network APIs Mobile ecosystem

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