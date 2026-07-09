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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pop Culture Group announces 10-for-1 share consolidation

July 09, 2026 | 15:11
(0) user say
Pop Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed company trading under CPOP, announced it will consolidate its Class A and Class B ordinary shares at a ratio of 10 for 1.

XIAMEN, China, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) (the "Company"), today announced that it will effect a share consolidation of its Class A ordinary shares of par value US$0.01 each (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), Class B ordinary shares of par value US$0.01 each (the "Class B Ordinary Shares") and Class C ordinary shares of par value US$0.01 each (the "Class C Ordinary Shares") at a ratio of 10-for-1, effective on July 13, 2026 (the "Share Consolidation"). The Company's Class A Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis at the open of the market session on July 13, 2026. Upon the market opening on July 13, 2026, the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CPOP" with the new CUSIP number G71700127.

Prior to the Share Consolidation, 113,810,733 Class A Ordinary Shares are issued and outstanding. As a result of the Share Consolidation, every 10 shares (or part thereof) will be combined into one (1) share, with fractional shares rounded up to the next whole share, and approximately 11,381,074 Class A Ordinary Shares will be issued and outstanding after the Share Consolidation. The Company is authorized to issue 264,400,000 Class A Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.1 each, 30,600,000 Class B Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.1 each and 1,000,000 Class C Ordinary Shares of par value US$0.1 each. All outstanding stock options, warrants and other rights to purchase the Company's Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted proportionately as a result of the Share Consolidation.

Upon the effectuation of the Share Consolidation, shareholders holding shares through a bank, broker or other nominee will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the Share Consolidation. Beneficial holders may contact their bank, broker or nominee for more information. Please direct any questions to your broker or the Company's transfer agent, Transhare Corporation, by calling +1 303-662-1122.

For more information, visit the Company's website at http://ir.cpop.cn/.

By PR Newswire

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd

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TagTag:
Pop Culture Group Share consolidation announcement Nasdaqlisted company

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