NCS launches Sunshine.AI enterprise AI platform suite

SINGAPORE, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS today announced an expanded Sunshine.AI suite of sovereign, enterprise-grade AI platforms and products, formed new sector-specific partnerships, and committed to training next-generation AI talent. Together, these enable organisations to move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale transformation with the speed, security, and governance they need. The initiatives were unveiled at its annual technology forum, NCS AI Impact 2026.

NCS CEO Sam Liew said, "The real opportunity isn't incremental improvement. It's redesigning core operations for exponential outcomes. To deploy AI at scale, organisations need the right partners: those who combine deep industry expertise with enterprise-grade, sovereign platforms built for real-world governance and security. They also need a strong ecosystem behind them. As an AI-led tech services company, this is exactly what we have built NCS to do. As Singapore advances its national AI agenda, we are committed to helping our clients turn that ambition into real, measurable outcomes."

To enable enterprise-wide AI transformation, NCS brings together platforms, products, specialist talent, industry partnerships, and practical implementation experience. As a result, clients can put AI to work better, faster, and safer, with security and governance built in from the start.

Enterprise-ready platforms and products to put AI into production

For organisations that need to deploy AI within their own environments while maintaining full data control, NCS' expanded Sunshine.AI suite provides sovereign, enterprise-grade AI with safety, governance, and compliance built in from day one. Built by practitioners for practitioners, the multi-model and multi-modal portfolio spans an AI foundational platform to Physical AI. This includes:

Sunshine.core: the AI foundational platform to build and operate production-grade AI agents. Its library of reusable, mix-and-match components means teams do not need to rebuild common infrastructure.

Sunshine.builder: an AI-powered application that lets business analysts build software applications without writing code, translating business requirements into working systems, allowing users to define what they need, analyse how it will work, validate that it meets their requirements, and deploy solutions.

Sunshine.chilliclaw: an enterprise-ready AI assistant that embeds agentic intelligence directly into the software employees already use – from productivity suites to business systems such as ERP.

Sunshine.commanderAI: a Physical AI platform that connects AI with real-world robotics, it acts as a single command centre for multi-vendor robot fleets, with safety and security controls built for deployment at scale.

NCS also launched RAMP (Robot and AI in-Motion Programme), a by-invitation sandbox where NCS, AWS Generative AI Innovation Centre (GenAIIC), Dell Technologies, and NVIDIA collaborate to build client solutions across Public Safety, Smart Buildings, and Physical Operations.

Sunshine.guardian: NCS' AI safety and assurance engine for agentic AI in production. It follows a simple cycle: watch each agent closely, test it by simulating real attacks, and fix any issues automatically. Along the way, it produces audit-ready records that meet trusted standards.

NCS has also upgraded its proven tools with agentic AI capabilities: Sunshine.coder, which has lifted developer productivity and quality by 15%; Sunshine.operations, which has cut IT incident escalations by 40%; Sunshine.productivity, which saves employees over two hours a week. These upgrades are complemented by Sunshine.kaisense, NCS' advanced video AI platform for real-time monitoring and analysis.

Sector and technology partnerships

NCS is deploying AI in sectors where it must prove it works under real-world constraints – including healthcare, transport, and education. From helping patients recover faster, to closing learning gaps for students and freeing clinicians from routine work, these partnerships combine the sector's domain knowledge with NCS' technology expertise. These demonstrate how AI can deliver measurable outcomes in high-stakes regulated environments, beyond controlled pilots.

Healthcare: NCS signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IHH Healthcare to establish a Joint AI Centre of Excellence. This Centre will co-develop and deploy AI solutions across IHH's multinational network to enhance clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and cost management. With NHG Health, NCS is deploying agentic AI across pilot areas such as biometric identification, digital pathology, and HR transformation to streamline operations, strengthen clinical workflows, and improve patient outcomes.

Education: With Ngee Ann Polytechnic, NCS is deploying an AI Tutor that closes individual learning gaps. In a recent pilot, adult learners reported a positive impact. NCS is also embedding its Sunshine.coder tool into the institution's ICT curriculum to build a pipeline of AI-native talent.

Transport: With South Korea's Autonomous A2Z, NCS is building an autonomous shuttle service for its employees, integrating the ROii vehicle with NCS' RobotManager platform to create an operational blueprint for future client projects.

Enterprise AI: NCS is partnering with Alibaba Cloud, a leading global provider of AI infrastructure and the intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AI solutions for diverse sectors across the region. By combining Alibaba Cloud, as well as Qwen's AI platforms and foundation models with NCS' expertise in AI governance, security, systems integration, and implementation, the partnership enables organisations to adopt AI securely while optimising performance, scalability, and cost efficiency.

Physical AI and Healthtech: NCS is expanding into Physical AI and human-centric care through exoskeleton technology and integrated healthcare solutions, working with: Fourier Rehab, a global leader in rehabilitation technology, to deploy medical exoskeletons to accelerate patient recovery. Hypershell, the world's leading consumer exoskeleton brand, to advance all-terrain exoskeletons that extend mobility beyond the hospital, into daily life and demanding work environments. iMedWay, a leading healthcare IT solutions provider, to deliver comprehensive digital solutions to achieve data-driven efficiency and better patient outcomes. LinkDoc, to bring AI-driven clinical trials and regulatory innovation to healthcare clients across Asia Pacific, strengthening NCS' healthcare technology offerings. LinkDoc is a healthcare AI technology company transforming clinical trials through data and advanced AI to accelerate research for drugs and medical devices, advancing innovation across the life sciences industry.



Today's announcements add to the growing ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners NCS has built throughout the year. These include AI leader Mistral AI, data platform pioneer VAST Data, humanoid robotics specialist AGIBOT, and enterprise AI deployment company Lian Xin. Together, they give NCS and its clients access to a comprehensive range of technologies from across the global AI landscape.

Talent and skills partnerships

Scaling AI requires leaders who can combine their deep domain expertise with AI fluency. In support of Singapore's National AI Strategy 2.0, NCS is building this combination from early-career professionals to C-suite leaders to develop AI talent at every career stage.

For Senior Leaders: NCS is partnering with leading institutions – Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), NUS School of Continuing and Lifelong Education (SCALE), Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU), represented by SJTU Asia-Pacific Graduate Institute, and AI Singapore (AISG), to develop and deliver a range of Applied AI masterclasses. Designed for senior executives, the curriculum addresses the practical challenges of deploying AI at scale, featuring role-specific courses such as AI Economics for finance leaders and AI Governance for risk leaders.

For Specialist AI Talent: NCS has partnered with Digital Industry Singapore (DISG) to accelerate its AI transformation and sharpen its competitive edge. Through targeted workforce development, NCS will hire more than 130 AI practitioners over three years, building advanced and differentiated AI capabilities in its AI Central team, as well as specialised expertise in its sectoral teams for Singapore's connectivity sector.

A practitioner's guide to '10X' AI returns

NCS today also released the NCS AI Playbook – a practitioner-led blueprint distilled from more than 100 AI projects. It is organised around two questions every enterprise must answer: "Are we doing the right things, and are we doing things right?"

Key points include:

The 3R Framework reframes AI from cost-cutting to value creation: Return on Customer, Return on Employee, and Return on Future.

The Five U's of Failed AI name the root causes of stalled programmes: Unclear cost, Unchanged business processes, Unready data, Ungoverned agent development, and Unknown security and safety risks.

The Four Execution Pillars – Cheaper, Better, Faster and Safer – operationalise AI with rigour. Cheaper token strategy and model selection: Every task consumes tokens, and costs compound when left unmanaged. Treating tokens as a managed cost on the balance sheet, monitored and controlled rather than left to run, and matching each task to the right-sized model instead of defaulting to the priciest frontier model, cuts costs by up to 82% and speeds up responses by three to ten times. Better AI-ready data and workflow redesign: AI is only as reliable as the data behind it, so grounding AI in clean, well-governed data sharply reduces the errors and hallucinations that erode trust and create business and legal risk. The biggest gains then come not from bolting AI onto legacy processes, but from reimagining the workflow itself, targeting the right use cases first. Faster NCS AI accelerators: Rebuilding components that already exist elsewhere wastes a substantial share of project effort. NCS' reusable, pre-tested building blocks cut this out, so teams build once and deploy many times. Safer built-in assurance: As AI begins to act and not just advise, it becomes both a target and a potential threat actor. Safety guardrails and AI-against-AI cyber defence, applied from day one, protect against a fast-evolving threat landscape.



Applied together, these pillars unlock the highest returns, moving enterprises away from low, short-term ROI towards long-term transformative growth. The platforms, partnerships, and talent programmes launched today put these practices into action.

Underpinning these initiatives is a new operating structure that brings sector expertise closer to clients. NCS has reorganised into 10 industry-specific Operating Groups, supported by two Service Organisations: Applications and Communications Engineering (ACE) for AI-agent-led delivery, and Digital Resilience (DR) for secure and resilient operations. This structure is anchored by the newly created AI Central team, which drives strategy, accelerates innovation, and ensures the safe and responsible adoption of AI across the organisation.