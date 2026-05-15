Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Xtep's 2026 10km time trial in Kuala Lumpur sees 6x registration surge

May 15, 2026 | 15:02
(0) user say
Xtep announced a sixfold increase in registrations for its Kuala Lumpur 10km time trial, setting a new professional standard for mass-participation running events in Asia.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9, 2026, Xtep, a leading professional sportswear brand, successfully held its 2026 10KM TIME TRIAL in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This marked the brand's second consecutive professional 10KM running event in Malaysia, reinforcing its long-term commitment to building a professional running ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

Prior to dawn, 1,500 selected participants from Malaysia and five regions—Southeast Asia, East Asia, West Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe—gathered at the start zone. With the participation of prominent local running clubs, the event presented a highly professional, focused and competitive racing atmosphere.

The event received an overwhelming response from the running community. Since registration opened on February 14, nearly 10,000 applications were received within one month, exceeding the 1,500 available spots by more than six times. The strong demand clearly reflects the local market's urgent need for professional, well-organized 10KM racing events.

Runners provided consistent positive feedback, stating that Malaysia has long been lacking professional 10KM races and high-quality event organization. Xtep 10KM TIME TRIAL effectively filled this gap with standardized operation and professional race services. This result demonstrates Xtep's accurate insight into running scenarios, deep understanding of runner needs, and proven experience in delivering professional running platforms.

In response to the strong enthusiasm from runners and running clubs, Xtep is considering hosting an additional large-scale 10KM event in the second half of 2026. The potential event is expected to expand recruitment coverage to the entire Southeast Asia region, introduce a veteran category, engage more running clubs, and launch a running club points ranking system, creating a regional competitive racing festival.

After intense competition, the top performers are as follows:

  • Overall Men's Champion: NGARE JOSEPH MWANGI (Kenya), 00:31:28
  • Malaysian Men's Champion: YEOW NI JIA, 00:34:37
  • Malaysian Women's Champion: CHAN ANNE SZE, 00:44:15
  • International Women's Champion: NGETICH EMILY, 00:38:17

The event brought together elite runners across Malaysia, promoting experience sharing and encouraging participants to challenge their personal limits.

Following the race, Xtep held a running footwear workshop at its Mid Valley Megamall store. Wu Lianyin, General Manager of Xtep Running Development Center, delivered a speech, highlighting Xtep's continuous investment in product technology innovation and its support for runners to achieve personal bests and set marathon records.

Zhuang Yan, Senior Manager of Product Development, introduced Xtep's latest running footwear products, including the in-store debut of the 2000KM 5.0 series and the new 360X 3.0 from the brand's Q2 training lineup.

  • Xtep 2000KM 5.0: Focused on durability and versatility, DIN abrasion resistance 18mm³, suitable for daily commuting, jogging and training, pace 4:30–8:00 min/km.
  • Xtep 2000KM 5.0 PRO: Plate-free design with balanced cushioning and stability, suitable for training, racing and long-distance running, pace 4:30–7:00 min/km.
  • Xtep 360X 3.0: Equipped with BT400 composite carbon plate for a smooth running experience, lowers the threshold of carbon plate technology, suitable for daily training, pace 6:30–8:30 min/km.

Zhuang mentioned that the 160X series focuses on racing performance, while the 2000KM 5.0 series and 360X 3.0 prioritize daily training and user experience, helping runners build a stable performance foundation.

As Xtep's second 10KM TIME TRIAL in Malaysia, this event further consolidated the brand's global running positioning. Through professional races, product experience workshops and in-store activities, Xtep continues to build a sound local running community. With high-performance products and professional event platforms, Xtep maintains close connections with runners, supporting their growth from daily training to racing breakthroughs.

By PR Newswire

Xtep

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Xtep time trial registration surge professional standard

Related Contents

Xtep Builds Running Community in Southeast Asia

Xtep Builds Running Community in Southeast Asia

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Xtep Restructures Malaysia Operations for Global Push

Xtep-Sponsored Zhangabek Yessenbol Places Second at Almaty Half Marathon 2025

Xtep-Sponsored Zhangabek Yessenbol Places Second at Almaty Half Marathon 2025

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Standard Chartered Marathon Heritage Race announce date for 2025 season

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Gigabyte announces 27-inch QHD 240Hz WOLED gaming monitor for competitive play

Gigabyte announces 27-inch QHD 240Hz WOLED gaming monitor for competitive play

aiMotive announces aiWare5 for L2+ to L4 automotive AI workloads

aiMotive announces aiWare5 for L2+ to L4 automotive AI workloads

FutureGrail sets new sales record for George Daniels timepiece at auction

FutureGrail sets new sales record for George Daniels timepiece at auction

Gastech 2026 convenes global energy leaders in Bangkok amid Asia's LNG demand

Gastech 2026 convenes global energy leaders in Bangkok amid Asia's LNG demand

Olares OS runs NVIDIA NemoClaw, bringing sandboxed AI agents to personal hardware

Olares OS runs NVIDIA NemoClaw, bringing sandboxed AI agents to personal hardware

Blackstone digital infrastructure debuts on NYSE after $1.8 billion IPO

Blackstone digital infrastructure debuts on NYSE after $1.8 billion IPO

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

MB honoured for third consecutive year as 'Best FX Bank in Vietnam'

MB honoured for third consecutive year as 'Best FX Bank in Vietnam'

Shiseido Travel Retail unveils new booth concept at TFWA Asia Pacific

Shiseido Travel Retail unveils new booth concept at TFWA Asia Pacific

Ant International highlights democratising AI in 2025 report

Ant International highlights democratising AI in 2025 report

VinFast expands global aftersales network with 29 partners

VinFast expands global aftersales network with 29 partners

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020