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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Blackstone digital infrastructure debuts on NYSE after $1.8 billion IPO

May 15, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
Blackstone's digital infrastructure unit began trading on the New York Stock Exchange following a $1.8 billion initial public offering, marking a major digital asset debut.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 14th

  • The S&P 500 trades at a record high, with equities up Thursday morning, as gains in technology shares boost the large cap index.
  • The Global X NYSE 100 ETF jumped 1.7% yesterday, driven by a 3.9% rise in component Alphabet.
  • Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) will see its shares debut after pricing at $20 each.
  • Artificial intelligence operating system Vida Global to ring the first trade bell as it lists on NYSE American.

Opening Bell
Blackstone Digital Infrastructure Trust (NYSE: BXDC) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
The Fire Department of the City of New York celebrates National EMS week

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Rollins President rang the closing bell yesterday

By PR Newswire

New York Stock Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Blackstone Blackstone digital infrastructure New York Stock Exchange

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