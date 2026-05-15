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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gigabyte announces 27-inch QHD 240Hz WOLED gaming monitor for competitive play

May 15, 2026 | 15:34
(0) user say
GIGABYTE made available its 27-inch QHD 240Hz WOLED gaming monitor, targeting competitive players with NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync support.

TAIPEI, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announces the availability of the GO27Q24G WOLED gaming monitor. This 4-sided borderless 27-inch QHD display features a 240Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium support to deliver tear-free, responsive gameplay across fast-paced titles. Built on an LG Display WOLED panel with MLA+ and RealBlack Glossy coating, the GO27Q24G further leverages exclusive HyperNits technology and Tactical Features to bring advanced WOLED performance to a wider range of competitive gamers.

Designed for real-world gaming environments, the GO27Q24G maintains clarity and visual impact even under challenging lighting conditions. The RealBlack Glossy coating minimizes reflections for improved visibility, while MLA+ technology delivers 275 nits of typical brightness and up to 1300 nits peak brightness. Certified to VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 and covering 99% of DCI-P3, the display delivers deep blacks, accurate shadow detail, and vivid color reproduction across games and multimedia content.

To accommodate different playstyles, the GO27Q24G integrates GIGABYTE's exclusive HyperNits technology, which intelligently boosts the overall brightness of HDR content in Peak 1300 mode while preserving highlight detail, offering HyperNits High and HyperNits Medium optimized for varying ambient lighting conditions. Building on this visual clarity, Tactical Features turn performance into precise control, particularly in fast-paced FPS and MOBA titles. Tactical Switch 2.0 enables instant resolution and aspect control, while Ultra Clear reduces motion blur and Black Equalizer reveals hidden details, empowering players with faster reactions and more precise in-game decisions during competitive matches.

The GO27Q24G is equipped with GIGABYTE's AI OLED Care, utilizing an AI-based algorithm to minimize the risks of burn-in issues. Beyond panel care, all-around eyecare with UL certification helps reduce eye strain, while OLED VRR Anti-Flicker precisely adjusts the VRR range to mitigate screen flickering, together providing comprehensive protection for both display quality and user comfort. The GIGABYTE GO27Q24G is available now. Availability may vary by region. For more information, please visit the where to buy.

By PR Newswire

GIGABYTE

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TagTag:
GIGABYTE 27-inch QHD 240Hz WOLED WOLED gaming monitor 240Hz refresh rate

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