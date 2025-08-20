XtalPi, Dong-A ST Ink R&D Pact on Immunology Therapies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XtalPi announced on the 20th that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Korea's leading pharmaceutical company Dong-A ST, to jointly develop therapeutics for immunological and inflammatory diseases.

This collaboration will be based on XtalPi's intelligent and automated drug discovery platform, which integrates artificial intelligence (AI), quantum physics, and large-scale automated robotic experiments. The two companies plan to co-identify targets and discover first-in-class or best-in-class drug candidates using XtalPi's proprietary AI-driven drug discovery platform. The XtalPi platform combines the speed and generative power of AI with the accuracy of its robotic lab-in-the-loop to accelerate drug discovery and vastly expand the explorable chemical space. This integrated workflow spans deep-learning-based molecule design, quantum physics and molecular dynamics simulations for predicting drug-target interactions, automated chemical synthesis, and experimental validation of candidate compounds' key pharmaceutical properties.

Leveraging its expertise in immunology and inflammation as well as its experience in small molecule drug development, Dong-A ST will actively participate throughout the entire R&D process—including candidate validation, efficacy and safety testing, and the formulation of preclinical and clinical development strategies. The company also plans to explore strategies for pipeline expansion and assess commercialization potential.

Through this partnership, Dong-A ST aims to strengthen its pipeline in the immunology and inflammation space and expand its R&D scope beyond small molecule therapeutics into areas such as targeted protein degradation (TPD), biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADC), and gene therapies.

John Wang, Senior Vice President of Drug Discovery at XtalPi, stated: "The combination of Dong-A ST's extensive expertise and XtalPi's proven AI-robotics platform is well-positioned to translate scientific innovation into competitive precision medicines. Together, we aim to rapidly discover and rigorously validate novel drug candidates across multiple modalities to unlock unique market opportunities, and deliver transformative therapies for global patients."

Jae-Hong Park, Head of R&D at Dong-A ST, remarked, "This collaboration marks a pivotal step in expanding Dong-A ST's R&D capabilities," adding, "By leveraging synergies with XtalPi's AI platform, we expect to accelerate the development of next-generation treatments for immune and inflammatory diseases."

Meanwhile, both Dong-A ST and XtalPi operate open innovation offices in Boston, USA. This geographic proximity will facilitate closer and more efficient collaboration throughout the drug discovery process.