XGIMI raises 15 million dollars in 23 hours on Kickstarter

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in premium smart projection and home entertainment, today announced that its AURA 3 Series has surpassed $15 million in pledges within 23 hours of launching on Kickstarter on October 20. The campaign reached $10 million in just two hours, setting a new Kickstarter record for the fastest campaign to reach this funding milestone.

Since launch, the campaign has attracted more than 5,800 backers worldwide, signaling strong early demand for the AURA 3 Series and its vision for next-generation home entertainment. Combining ultra-short-throw projection, advanced picture technology, and true 4K 120Hz support, the lineup brings cinema-scale viewing and immersive gaming into the modern living room.

"Reaching this milestone on Kickstarter in such a short time is a strong sign of the excitement around the AURA 3 Series," said Apollo Zhong, Founder and CEO of XGIMI. "We're grateful for the support from backers around the world and look forward to bringing the AURA 3 Series into more homes."

Building on the reception of its TITAN Noir Series, XGIMI is bringing its Dynamic Dual Iris technology to the ultra-short-throw category for the first time. Originally introduced in the TITAN Noir lineup, the technology dynamically adjusts light output to enhance contrast and deepen black levels, helping reveal greater depth and detail in dark scenes. Its introduction to the AURA 3 Series brings this approach to picture performance to a new form factor, offering home cinema enthusiasts another way to experience premium projection in their living spaces.

The AURA 3 Series also advances motion performance in ultra-short-throw projection through Texas Instruments' dual DLPC controller architecture, enabling true 4K 120Hz support. This combination delivers detailed 4K visuals and smoother motion, enhancing the viewing experience across movies, sports, and high-frame-rate gaming. With these advancements, XGIMI continues to push the boundaries of ultra-short-throw projection, bringing high-resolution imagery and fluid motion together for immersive big-screen entertainment.

The AURA 3 Series Kickstarter campaign runs through December 4, 2026, giving backers a limited-time opportunity to save on XGIMI's latest ultra-short-throw laser TVs. The AURA 3 Pro is available for $2,199 (MSRP $3,999), while the flagship AURA 3 Max starts at $2,399 (MSRP $4,999), offering savings of up to $2,600 on the projector alone. Backers can also choose exclusive bundles pairing the projectors with premium screens to create a complete big-screen entertainment setup.

Available bundles include:

AURA 3 Max + 120" XGIMI Ascend UST: $4,999 (MSRP $8,998)

AURA 3 Max + 100" XGIMI Ascend UST: $4,299 (MSRP $7,998)

AURA 3 Max + 120" Fresnel ALR Screen: $3,699 (MSRP $6,998)

AURA 3 Max + 120" Spectra Vantage ALR Screen*: $3,999 (MSRP $7,498)

AURA 3 Max + 140"/150" Fresnel ALR Screen: $5,799 (MSRP $9,998)

* Previously listed as the 120" Black Grid ALR Screen. The name has been updated to 120" Spectra Vantage ALR Screen; pricing remains unchanged.

Additional screen options and a motorized cabinet for ultra-short-throw projectors are also available as add-ons, giving backers more flexibility to customize their setups.

Projector shipments are expected to begin in December 2026, followed by fixed ALR screens in January 2027 and XGIMI Ascend floor-rising screens in February 2027.

To learn more and explore the available bundles, visit the official XGIMI AURA 3 Series Kickstarter page.