Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XGIMI raises 15 million dollars in 23 hours on Kickstarter

October 23, 2026 | 14:39
(0) user say
Electronics manufacturer XGIMI raised over 15 million US dollars within 23 hours on Kickstarter during the product launch campaign for its AURA 3 laser projector.

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a global leader in premium smart projection and home entertainment, today announced that its AURA 3 Series has surpassed $15 million in pledges within 23 hours of launching on Kickstarter on October 20. The campaign reached $10 million in just two hours, setting a new Kickstarter record for the fastest campaign to reach this funding milestone.

Since launch, the campaign has attracted more than 5,800 backers worldwide, signaling strong early demand for the AURA 3 Series and its vision for next-generation home entertainment. Combining ultra-short-throw projection, advanced picture technology, and true 4K 120Hz support, the lineup brings cinema-scale viewing and immersive gaming into the modern living room.

"Reaching this milestone on Kickstarter in such a short time is a strong sign of the excitement around the AURA 3 Series," said Apollo Zhong, Founder and CEO of XGIMI. "We're grateful for the support from backers around the world and look forward to bringing the AURA 3 Series into more homes."

Building on the reception of its TITAN Noir Series, XGIMI is bringing its Dynamic Dual Iris technology to the ultra-short-throw category for the first time. Originally introduced in the TITAN Noir lineup, the technology dynamically adjusts light output to enhance contrast and deepen black levels, helping reveal greater depth and detail in dark scenes. Its introduction to the AURA 3 Series brings this approach to picture performance to a new form factor, offering home cinema enthusiasts another way to experience premium projection in their living spaces.

The AURA 3 Series also advances motion performance in ultra-short-throw projection through Texas Instruments' dual DLPC controller architecture, enabling true 4K 120Hz support. This combination delivers detailed 4K visuals and smoother motion, enhancing the viewing experience across movies, sports, and high-frame-rate gaming. With these advancements, XGIMI continues to push the boundaries of ultra-short-throw projection, bringing high-resolution imagery and fluid motion together for immersive big-screen entertainment.

The AURA 3 Series Kickstarter campaign runs through December 4, 2026, giving backers a limited-time opportunity to save on XGIMI's latest ultra-short-throw laser TVs. The AURA 3 Pro is available for $2,199 (MSRP $3,999), while the flagship AURA 3 Max starts at $2,399 (MSRP $4,999), offering savings of up to $2,600 on the projector alone. Backers can also choose exclusive bundles pairing the projectors with premium screens to create a complete big-screen entertainment setup.

Available bundles include:

  • AURA 3 Max + 120" XGIMI Ascend UST: $4,999 (MSRP $8,998)
  • AURA 3 Max + 100" XGIMI Ascend UST: $4,299 (MSRP $7,998)
  • AURA 3 Max + 120" Fresnel ALR Screen: $3,699 (MSRP $6,998)
  • AURA 3 Max + 120" Spectra Vantage ALR Screen*: $3,999 (MSRP $7,498)
  • AURA 3 Max + 140"/150" Fresnel ALR Screen: $5,799 (MSRP $9,998)

* Previously listed as the 120" Black Grid ALR Screen. The name has been updated to 120" Spectra Vantage ALR Screen; pricing remains unchanged.

Additional screen options and a motorized cabinet for ultra-short-throw projectors are also available as add-ons, giving backers more flexibility to customize their setups.

Projector shipments are expected to begin in December 2026, followed by fixed ALR screens in January 2027 and XGIMI Ascend floor-rising screens in February 2027.

To learn more and explore the available bundles, visit the official XGIMI AURA 3 Series Kickstarter page.

By PR Newswire

XGIMI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XGIMI Kickstarter XGIMI projector technology AURA Series Kickstarter

Related Contents

BougeRV launches DuneRover electric beach wagon on Kickstarter

BougeRV launches DuneRover electric beach wagon on Kickstarter

XGIMI TITAN Noir projectors raise $10 million on Kickstarter

XGIMI TITAN Noir projectors raise $10 million on Kickstarter

Tiiny AI Pocket Lab raises $1 million in five hours on Kickstarter

Tiiny AI Pocket Lab raises $1 million in five hours on Kickstarter

Yarbo M Series raises $1 million on Kickstarter in two hours

Yarbo M Series raises $1 million on Kickstarter in two hours

XGIMI launches MoGo 4 Series: big screen in a compact form

XGIMI launches MoGo 4 Series: big screen in a compact form

XGIMI HORIZON S series projectors now available

XGIMI HORIZON S series projectors now available

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Axtria wins 2026 Minsky Award for artificial intelligence platform

Axtria wins 2026 Minsky Award for artificial intelligence platform

YYForce launches Workforce OS robotics platform using NVIDIA chips

YYForce launches Workforce OS robotics platform using NVIDIA chips

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

Hyundai Mobis expands Korean automotive semiconductor supply consortium

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

ASUS unveils enterprise agentic artificial intelligence servers in Berlin

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Advent International opens private equity office in Abu Dhabi

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Coles Group selects Coveo AI search platform for online groceries

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020