Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

SEOUL, South Korea, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vespexx Inc., a femtech company building products around the science of dyadic health, today announced the official U.S. launch of Soonr Health, a preconception health platform designed for couples who are trying to conceive. The launch coincides with the U.S. debut of Surearly SMART on Amazon, a connected at-home hormone testing device that integrates directly into the Soonr Health experience. Following an early access release in February, Soonr Health's complete platform is now open to U.S. couples, with both partners using the app on their own phones to log their symptoms and habits, and to share cycle, ovulation tracking and hormone test results from the integrated device.

According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, male factors are the sole cause of infertility in approximately 20% of cases and contribute to another 30 to 40%, with the World Health Organization placing overall male factor involvement at roughly half. Yet most consumer fertility tools focus exclusively on one partner's data. Soonr is built around dyadic health, a category Vespexx has been advancing in recognition that conception, pregnancy outcomes, and long-term family health are shaped by both partners' biology and behavior.

From Signaling to Soonr Health

Soonr builds on Vespexx's flagship app Signaling, which has pioneered couple-based period tracking since 2023 and now serves more than 800,000 users across Asia and beyond. As Vespexx prepared to enter the U.S. market, the team identified preconception as the moment when dyadic health matters most, when a couple's biology, behavior, and daily decisions most directly shape an outcome they share. Soonr is purpose-built for that moment.

"Most fertility products were designed for a woman to use alone, often with the quiet assumption that her partner would cheer her on from the sidelines," said Scarlett Joowon Jung, CEO of Vespexx. "We've spent the last three years proving with Signaling that couples want to share this experience, and Soonr brings that conviction into the moment that matters most. The science backs it up, and the experience of trying to conceive deserves to reflect that."

Built as a behavioral platform, not just a tracker

Beyond cycle and hormone tracking, Soonr is structured as a behavioral platform that both partners actively use. Habit, symptom, meal, and exercise logging gives each partner a way to contribute to their shared fertility picture, alongside a gamified visualization that grows as the couple's data accumulates. The result is a preconception experience that reflects how couples actually live, with both people engaged in the same daily rhythm.

A platform designed to grow with the science

Soonr connects with at-home testing so couples can bring real biological signals into their daily routine. The first integrated device is Surearly SMART, an at-home hormone testing device that reads ovulation and key reproductive hormone markers. Test results flow into Soonr, where both partners can view and track them together.

Surearly SMART is manufactured by Sugentech (KOSDAQ: 253840), Vespexx's parent company and a publicly listed Korean biotech with 15 years of in-vitro diagnostic expertise spanning ovulation, pregnancy, and clinical testing.

Additional device integrations are planned across the preconception spectrum, including male reproductive health testing, as Soonr expands its platform.

Availability

Soonr Health is available now as a free download in the U.S. on iOS and Android. Premium features are available at $12.99 per month or, as a limited-time launch offer, $65.99 per year. The Surearly SMART Starter Kit (Test Reader and Test Sticks) is available now on Amazon at a limited-time launch price of $119, reduced from the regular price of $169.

For more on Soonr Health and the dyadic health framework, visit https://soonr.health/.