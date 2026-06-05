WuXi XDC and BioDlink host first joint Open Day after BioDlink becomes controlled subsidiary

SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC and BioDlink jointly hosted the 2026 Open Day under the theme "Stronger Together, Shaping the Future," bringing together biotech customers and industry experts for the first landmark event since BioDlink became a controlled subsidiary of WuXi XDC. The event showcased the combined strengths of the two organizations and their shared vision of building a globally competitive, integrated ADC/XDC CRDMO platform.

A key highlight of the event was the launch ceremony, where Dr. Jimmy Li, WuXi XDC CEO and Chairman of BioDlink; Dr. Jian Zhang, BioDlink Acting CEO; and fellow leadership representatives, including Dr. Marie Zhu, WuXi XDC CTO; Lily Yin, BioDlink CTO; and Dr. Jun Hu, Head of APAC Business Development & Global Commercial Operations and Head of Singapore Site Management, officially inaugurated the "Stronger Together" initiative. The ceremony symbolized the successful transition from strategic integration to operational collaboration, reinforcing the companies' commitment to delivering seamless support from development through commercial manufacturing.

During the leadership presentations, Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink, shared the long-term strategic vision for the integrated platform, outlining how the combination of complementary expertise, global resources and industrial capabilities will create greater value for customers across the bioconjugate development lifecycle. Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink, introduced BioDlink's strategic positioning within the combined organization, highlighting its technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities and proven track record in supporting complex ADC/XDC programs from process development to commercial supply.

The event also featured perspectives from biotechnology partners. Dr. Junhua Qiao, CTO of GenSci shared insights on effective collaboration models between biotech companies and CDMO partners, drawing on experience from both biotech and biopharma environments. Dr. Yu Zhang, CMC Head of DualityBio, analyzed the trends of the global XDC market, the differentiated competitive landscape of the industry, and the strategic collaboration considerations for long-term cooperation between Biotech and CDMO, drawing on his own practical experience.

A panel discussion on "The XDC Era: Opportunities, Challenges and New Collaboration Models" was moderated by Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink , and featured Dr. Changjiang Huang, CSO of BioCombo Therapeutics ; Dr. Zheng Wu, CEO of ArkBio; Dr. Tao Xu, CEO of SmartNuclide; Dr. Jifeng Zhang, CTO of Lepu Biopharma; and Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink. Discussions focused on key industry topics including molecular complexity, CMC challenges, cross-functional collaboration and emerging partnership models. Panelists agreed that integrated development and manufacturing capabilities will play an increasingly critical role in enabling the next generation of bioconjugate innovation.

Guests also conducted a guided tour of BioDlink's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the infrastructure, operational excellence and quality systems that support commercial-scale production.

The event marked the first joint appearance of WuXi XDC and BioDlink since the integration and underscored their shared commitment to advancing bioconjugate innovation. Moving forward, the two organizations will continue to expand their integrated CRDMO capabilities and empower global innovators to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com