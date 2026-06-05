Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

WuXi XDC and BioDlink host first joint Open Day after BioDlink becomes controlled subsidiary

June 05, 2026 | 11:56
(0) user say
WuXi XDC and BioDlink jointly hosted their 2026 Open Day in Suzhou, marking the first landmark event since BioDlink became a controlled subsidiary, bringing together biotech customers and industry experts.

SUZHOU, China, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi XDC and BioDlink jointly hosted the 2026 Open Day under the theme "Stronger Together, Shaping the Future," bringing together biotech customers and industry experts for the first landmark event since BioDlink became a controlled subsidiary of WuXi XDC. The event showcased the combined strengths of the two organizations and their shared vision of building a globally competitive, integrated ADC/XDC CRDMO platform.

A key highlight of the event was the launch ceremony, where Dr. Jimmy Li, WuXi XDC CEO and Chairman of BioDlink; Dr. Jian Zhang, BioDlink Acting CEO; and fellow leadership representatives, including Dr. Marie Zhu, WuXi XDC CTO; Lily Yin, BioDlink CTO; and Dr. Jun Hu, Head of APAC Business Development & Global Commercial Operations and Head of Singapore Site Management, officially inaugurated the "Stronger Together" initiative. The ceremony symbolized the successful transition from strategic integration to operational collaboration, reinforcing the companies' commitment to delivering seamless support from development through commercial manufacturing.

During the leadership presentations, Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink, shared the long-term strategic vision for the integrated platform, outlining how the combination of complementary expertise, global resources and industrial capabilities will create greater value for customers across the bioconjugate development lifecycle. Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink, introduced BioDlink's strategic positioning within the combined organization, highlighting its technology platforms, manufacturing capabilities and proven track record in supporting complex ADC/XDC programs from process development to commercial supply.

The event also featured perspectives from biotechnology partners. Dr. Junhua Qiao, CTO of GenSci shared insights on effective collaboration models between biotech companies and CDMO partners, drawing on experience from both biotech and biopharma environments. Dr. Yu Zhang, CMC Head of DualityBio, analyzed the trends of the global XDC market, the differentiated competitive landscape of the industry, and the strategic collaboration considerations for long-term cooperation between Biotech and CDMO, drawing on his own practical experience.

A panel discussion on "The XDC Era: Opportunities, Challenges and New Collaboration Models" was moderated by Dr. Jian Zhang, Acting CEO of BioDlink , and featured Dr. Changjiang Huang, CSO of BioCombo Therapeutics ; Dr. Zheng Wu, CEO of ArkBio; Dr. Tao Xu, CEO of SmartNuclide; Dr. Jifeng Zhang, CTO of Lepu Biopharma; and Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC and Chairman of BioDlink. Discussions focused on key industry topics including molecular complexity, CMC challenges, cross-functional collaboration and emerging partnership models. Panelists agreed that integrated development and manufacturing capabilities will play an increasingly critical role in enabling the next generation of bioconjugate innovation.

Guests also conducted a guided tour of BioDlink's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, gaining first-hand insight into the infrastructure, operational excellence and quality systems that support commercial-scale production.

The event marked the first joint appearance of WuXi XDC and BioDlink since the integration and underscored their shared commitment to advancing bioconjugate innovation. Moving forward, the two organizations will continue to expand their integrated CRDMO capabilities and empower global innovators to bring transformative therapies to patients worldwide.

For more information about WuXi XDC, please visit: www.wuxixdc.com

By PR Newswire

BioDlink Biopharm Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
WuXi XDC BioDlink Bioconjugate innovation Global CDMO

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Nature's Miracle and Faraday Future partner for North American robotics deployment

Nature's Miracle and Faraday Future partner for North American robotics deployment

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nature's Miracle and Faraday Future partner for North American robotics deployment

Nature's Miracle and Faraday Future partner for North American robotics deployment

WuXi XDC and BioDlink host first joint Open Day after BioDlink becomes controlled subsidiary

WuXi XDC and BioDlink host first joint Open Day after BioDlink becomes controlled subsidiary

Taobao 618 celebrity store trend draws Malaysian shoppers with 700,000 shipping vouchers

Taobao 618 celebrity store trend draws Malaysian shoppers with 700,000 shipping vouchers

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020