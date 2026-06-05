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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MSA Asia expands Employer of Record services across Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand

June 05, 2026 | 11:17
(0) user say
MSA Asia has announced the expansion of its Employer of Record services across Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, complementing its existing cross-border company incorporation, accounting, and tax advisory offering across Asia-Pacific.

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Asia, a specialist in cross-border company incorporation, accounting and tax advisory across the Asia-Pacific, today announced the expansion of its Employer of Record (EOR) services across Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. This new offering complements its existing market entry solutions in those locations.

For the last 15 years, MSA Asia has supported international businesses expanding into Asia to set up local subsidiaries, manage ongoing accounting and compliance obligations, and hiring and paying workers through Employer of Record (EOR) services. With the addition of EOR services in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, companies can now build local teams quickly while MSA Asia acts as the legal employer, taking care of employment contracts, payroll and ongoing compliance.

"Many companies want to hire in new markets, without committing to full entity setup," said Raoul Schweicher, Managing Partner at MSA Asia. "Employer of Record services provide a practical solution for initial expansion in a market, while maintaining full compliance with local employment laws."

The expansion supports hiring across three of Southeast Asia's most important markets for international business.

Vietnam currently attracts strong global investment in its manufacturing and technology sectors. In addition to its existing company incorporation, accounting and tax advisory services, MSA Asia can now hire manufacturing and tech talent on your behalf, without the need for full entity setup.

Malaysia offers a diversified economy and strong regional connectivity for global businesses. MSA's Malaysia EOR solution means that companies that are not yet ready for a full local entity can still easily hire locals and expats in Malaysia.

Thailand remains a key regional hub for manufacturing, trade and corporate headquarters in Asia. Through its EOR solution, MSA Asia supplements existing market entry support by hiring and paying top Thai talent on your behalf.

By expanding Employer of Record services across these jurisdictions, MSA Asia provides businesses with a flexible and low-risk pathway to enter Southeast Asian markets while maintaining compliance from day one.

To learn more, visit www.msadvisory.com or follow MSA Asia on LinkedIn.

By PR Newswire

MSA Asia

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TagTag:
MSA Asia Employer of Record services Southeast Asia Markets Manufacturing and technology sectors

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