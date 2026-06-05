Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TenPay Global launches China remittance feature for non-Chinese passport holders

June 05, 2026 | 10:49
(0) user say
Tencent Financial Technology's cross-border payment platform TenPay Global has launched a new feature enabling international users holding foreign passports to send remittances directly to China.

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TenPay Global, Tencent Financial Technology's cross-border payment platform, today announced the launch of its innovative "Remit to China for Non-Chinese Citizens" feature. International users holding foreign passports can now send remittances directly from their home country to China. This enhanced feature provides a seamless solution for international users to enjoy greater flexibility and convenience for their payment needs across China.

TenPay Global's cross-border remittance platform connects the Weixin ecosystem with global remittance institutions. It has currently partnered with over 60 major international banks and remittance institutions, including DBS, Panda Remit, LemFi, Remitly, Wise, Gmoneytrans, Hanpass and GME, supporting remittances to China from over 100 countries and regions worldwide. Services are available 24/7, with funds arriving within minutes, ensuring security, compliance, and convenience.

Foreigners residing in China can receive remittances within the country using their mobile numbers linked to WeChat. Once the funds have been credited, international users can directly utilize funds to access a full suite of lifestyle services conveniently —including online shopping, mobile top-ups, and utility bill payments—meeting their diverse payment needs across various scenarios such as working, studying, traveling, and daily living in China.

TenPay Global is committed to connecting the Weixin ecosystem with global partners, continuously expanding the reach and service scenarios of cross-border payments. In addition to cross-border remittances, it further upgraded Weixin Pay's "Pay with Your Home E-Wallet" services through China's unified cross-border QR-code gateway, provides diverse payment options for international visitors to China to enhance the travel and spending experience for international visitors and support cross-border tourism and cultural exchange.

TenPay Global has partnered with over 40 overseas wallets globally, supporting more overseas wallets to make payments in Chinese mainland through Weixin Pay QR codes. Currently, 36 e-wallets from 13 different countries and regions have gone live, including PayPal (US), LiquidPay and ChangiPay (Singapore), ZaloPay and MOMO (Vietnam), BCEL (Laos), and HiPay (Mongolia).

By PR Newswire

TenPay Global

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TenPay Global crossborder payment platform International users Remit to China

Related Contents

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

XTransfer participates in Chile fintech forum

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

MSA Asia expands Employer of Record services across Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand

MSA Asia expands Employer of Record services across Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand

Optellum surpasses 250 clinical sites and 3 million cases in AI lung cancer diagnostics

Optellum surpasses 250 clinical sites and 3 million cases in AI lung cancer diagnostics

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

Soonr Health launches connected at-home fertility tracking for couples in the US

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

PharmaBlock's first peptide GMP pilot-scale plant in Zhejiang becomes operational

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

Osara Health expands Cancer Coach program into survivorship care with 25:1 ROI

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

uCloudlink wins double award at MVNO World Congress 2026 in Amsterdam

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020