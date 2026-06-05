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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Optellum surpasses 250 clinical sites and 3 million cases in AI lung cancer diagnostics

June 05, 2026 | 11:06
(0) user say
Optellum, a leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnostics, has announced it has surpassed 250 clinical sites and analyzed more than 3 million cases, underscoring its expanding role in supporting earlier cancer detection.

OXFORD, United Kingdom and HOUSTON, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optellum, a leader in AI-enabled lung cancer diagnostics, today announced that it has surpassed 250 clinical sites and analyzed more than 3 million cases to date. This milestone underscores Optellum's commitment to empowering health systems and clinical care teams with the tools needed to identify, prioritize, and manage high-risk lung nodules more effectively. This commercial momentum is supported by first-of-their-kind partnerships across major markets, including with Bristol Myers Squibb in the US, and with the NHS and Intuitive Surgical to support end-to-end AI & robot lung cancer pathways in the UK. It is also reflected in established and new customer deployments at leading health systems, including the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Oxford University Hospitals.

The scale of Optellum's impact is accelerating rapidly, and the company is now helping one patient every 14 seconds. Optellum pioneered the world's first FDA-cleared, CE-marked, and Medicare-reimbursed AI solution for image-based lung cancer risk stratification – Lung Cancer Prediction (LCP) AI, under the CPT codes 0721T and 0722T. LCP AI is helping to reduce the uncertainty associated with indeterminate lung nodules, ensuring that no nodule patient is left behind. Further, the wraparound Virtual Nodule Clinic (VNC) solution supports guideline-aligned decisions and has been shown to improve clinicians' efficiency while reducing time to recommended treatment.[1]

This growth reflects a broader shift toward the adoption of evidence-based innovation in thoracic care. Optellum continues to expand LungOS, its end-to-end AI-powered lung health platform, powered by the world's first Thorax CT Foundation Model built for real-world precision lung care. This foundation model is the only model in the world to leverage DART, the world's largest lung cancer CT dataset. LungOSbrings VNC together with modules for triage and detection,[2] diagnostic support,[3] and therapy guidance.[4] Looking ahead, Optellum is poised to expand its clinical suite with the upcoming European launch of LungDetect, an exciting addition designed to simplify and accelerate nodule identification and characterization.

"Optellum is incredibly proud to be helping more health systems and clinicians provide timely, life-saving care to a growing number of patients," said Dr. Johnathan Watkins, Optellum's CEO. "Reaching 250 sites and analyzing millions of cases each year is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clinical partners. However, we are just getting started; we continue to build LungOS into the must-have "operating system" for lung cancer and thoracic care more broadly. We invite the global healthcare community to join us on our mission to help solve lung cancer by ensuring early diagnosis and early intervention become the standard for everyone everywhere."

Results from Optellum's continued growth and real-world clinical use will continue to be shared with clinicians, healthcare leaders, and policymakers to reach the broader goal of improving outcomes for every thoracic care team, in every hospital, for every patient.

[1] Hill NR et al. Employment of artificial intelligence for early lung cancer diagnosis: a retrospective cohort study. BMJ Open Respiratory Research. 2025;12: e003225. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjresp-2025-003225

[2] Both text-based detection with Patient Discovery and Patient Safety Net as well as image-based detection. Product availability depends on your region, please contact Optellum for more information.

[3] Commercially available in the US, EU/UK, and Australia.

[4] Pending; for research use only

By PR Newswire

Optellum

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TagTag:
Optellum AIenabled lung cancer Clinical sites Cancer diagnostics

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