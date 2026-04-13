Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Wallace Woo launches Geological Abstractionism art movement

April 13, 2026 | 13:58
(0) user say
The artist introduced a contemporary abstraction philosophy and manifesto drawing inspiration from geological formations and cave structures.
HONG KONG SAR & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Wallace Woo Studio is proud to announce a seismic shift in the landscape of contemporary art with the formal introduction of Geological Abstractionism. This global launch is anchored by two definitive academic volumes: the new manifesto The Dimension of Sedimentation (ISBN: 978-988-71890-2-2) and the foundational philosophical art book Stalactite – The Clamorous Stillness (ISBN: 978-988-71890-0-8).
Wallace Woo Geological Abstractionism Artwork STA36
Wallace Woo Geological Abstractionism Artwork STA36

A Synthesis of Time and Matter

Refining a lifetime of meditative practice and artistic devotion, Wallace Woo presents a theoretical framework that transcends traditional abstract expressionism. While mid-century Western abstraction often focused on the "spontaneity of the moment," Woo's Geological Abstractionism shifts the focus to the "accumulation of eternity." At the heart of this movement is Stalactite Aesthetics — a sophisticated visual language where gravity serves as the secondary artist. "In my studio, time does not flow away; it sediments," says Wallace Woo. "Each layer of pigment represents a crystallized moment of consciousness."

The Documentation of an Evolution

The global launch is supported by two landmark publications, both of which are part of the Hong Kong Public Libraries permanent collection, ensuring their status as protected intellectual property:
  • The Dimension of Sedimentation: The current manifesto defining the shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time."
  • Stalactite – The Clamorous Stillness: A visual-philosophical record documenting the transition from the fluid exploration of Zenflow to the established principles of Geological Abstractionism. This volume invites viewers into "Cave Time," showcasing the artist's signature "Acrylic with Ink Spirit" technique through two movements: Slow Living and Wild Growth.
Quick Fact Sheet: The Evolution of Abstraction

To position this new movement within art history, the following comparison highlights the breakthrough of Geological Abstractionism:
Movement Driving Force Geological Abstractionism's Breakthrough
Action Painting (Pollock) Physical Action From human energy to Natural Gravity
Color Field (Rothko) Spiritual Space From visual rendering to Physical Sedimentation
Geological Abstraction (Woo) Gravitational Flow The first "Collaboration between spirit and Earth's laws."

The Philosophy: Internal Geomorphology

Woo defines his process as "Inner Geology" — the study of how spiritual stillness can manifest as physical texture. By utilizing the inherent weight of fluid media and allowing it to settle through verticality, he captures what he calls the "Clamorous Stillness".

Looking Toward Paris: June 2026

This global announcement serves as a strategic prelude to Woo's solo exhibition in Paris this coming June at the Espace Temple Gallery, where the physical manifestations of these theories—the "solidified proof of evolution"—will be unveiled to the European art community.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Wallace Woo Studio

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Wallace Woo Geological Abstractionism

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Asia Pacific leads Kearney foreign investment confidence rankings

Asia Pacific leads Kearney foreign investment confidence rankings

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

Construction begins on Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway line

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records

MoH urges hospitals to accelerate electronic medical records

National Assembly approves zero tax on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

National Assembly approves zero tax on petrol, oil, aviation fuel

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Vietnam's health sector tightens control over GMP standardisation

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020