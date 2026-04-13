Wallace Woo launches Geological Abstractionism art movement

Wallace Woo Geological Abstractionism Artwork STA36

The Dimension of Sedimentation : The current manifesto defining the shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time."

: The current manifesto defining the shift from "capturing a moment" to "accumulating time." Stalactite – The Clamorous Stillness: A visual-philosophical record documenting the transition from the fluid exploration of Zenflow to the established principles of Geological Abstractionism. This volume invites viewers into "Cave Time," showcasing the artist's signature "Acrylic with Ink Spirit" technique through two movements: Slow Living and Wild Growth.

Movement Driving Force Geological Abstractionism's Breakthrough Action Painting (Pollock) Physical Action From human energy to Natural Gravity Color Field (Rothko) Spiritual Space From visual rendering to Physical Sedimentation Geological Abstraction (Woo) Gravitational Flow The first "Collaboration between spirit and Earth's laws."

HONG KONG SAR & NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 April 2026 - Wallace Woo Studio is proud to announce a seismic shift in the landscape of contemporary art with the formal introduction of Geological Abstractionism. This global launch is anchored by two definitive academic volumes: the new manifesto(ISBN: 978-988-71890-2-2) and the foundational philosophical art bookISBN: 978-988-71890-0-8).A Synthesis of Time and MatterRefining a lifetime of meditative practice and artistic devotion, Wallace Woo presents a theoretical framework that transcends traditional abstract expressionism. While mid-century Western abstraction often focused on the "spontaneity of the moment," Woo's Geological Abstractionism shifts the focus to the "accumulation of eternity." At the heart of this movement is Stalactite Aesthetics — a sophisticated visual language where gravity serves as the secondary artist. "In my studio, time does not flow away; it sediments," says Wallace Woo. "Each layer of pigment represents a crystallized moment of consciousness."The Documentation of an EvolutionThe global launch is supported by two landmark publications, both of which are part of the Hong Kong Public Libraries permanent collection, ensuring their status as protected intellectual property:Quick Fact Sheet: The Evolution of AbstractionTo position this new movement within art history, the following comparison highlights the breakthrough of Geological Abstractionism:The Philosophy: Internal GeomorphologyWoo defines his process as "Inner Geology" — the study of how spiritual stillness can manifest as physical texture. By utilizing the inherent weight of fluid media and allowing it to settle through verticality, he captures what he calls the "Clamorous Stillness".Looking Toward Paris: June 2026This global announcement serves as a strategic prelude to Woo's solo exhibition in Paris this coming June at the Espace Temple Gallery, where the physical manifestations of these theories—the "solidified proof of evolution"—will be unveiled to the European art community.

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