Vietnam's Green Skyline project draws Taiwan investor interest as urban housing grows

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam's residential property market continues to attract growing attention from regional investors, supported by the country's economic momentum, expanding urban infrastructure, and rising demand for quality housing in major growth corridors.

Positioned at the growth core between Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City, Green Skyline combines a strategic locational advantage with a well-defined legal framework that is fully accessible to international buyers.

Against this backdrop, Green Skyline, a residential project developed by TBS Land in Ho Chi Minh City, is drawing interest from investors from the Taiwan region who are exploring Vietnam's urban residential market and its long-term development potential.

Vietnam remains one of the region's dynamic economies. According to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, GDP expanded by 7.83% year-on-year in Q1/2026. During the same period, total registered foreign direct investment reached USD 15.2 billion, up 42.9% year-on-year, while disbursed FDI rose 9.1% to USD 5.41 billion. These figures reflect continued confidence in Vietnam's growth trajectory and the country's role as a destination for international capital, business expansion, and urban development.

Vietnam has also continued to improve its legal and regulatory framework for the real estate sector. The synchronized implementation of the revised Land Law, Housing Law, and Real Estate Business Law has contributed to a clearer framework for legitimate ownership rights and administrative procedures, including those applicable to foreign nationals.

Positioned within a key urban growth corridor

Green Skyline is the first high-rise precinct within Green Square, a 39-hectare integrated urban development located in the northeastern corridor of Ho Chi Minh City, at the intersection of two major growth areas: Ho Chi Minh City and Dong Nai City.

The project is situated on a triple-frontage plot along the extended Pham Van Dong Boulevard, opposite GO! Di An hypermarket and adjacent to Hoan My International Hospital. From this location, residents can access Thu Duc City, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park, Vietnam National University HCMC, and District 1's central business district.

Green Skyline is also located within the catchment area of several major infrastructure developments, including Ring Road 3, the planned Metro Line 1 extension, Long Thanh International Airport, and the Southern inter-regional transport network. These infrastructure projects are expected to further strengthen connectivity across Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring economic zones.

Legal accessibility for international buyers

For investors from the Taiwan region and other international buyers, one of Green Skyline's key points of interest is its legal accessibility. The project has received regulatory approval for foreign ownership by both corporate entities and individual buyers.

TBS Land and its partner network also provide support services for international buyers, including legal advisory, ownership procedure guidance, financial consultation, and multilingual assistance. These services are designed to help buyers better understand the local procedures involved in acquiring residential property in Vietnam.

The project is already constructed and scheduled for handover in 2026, reducing the waiting period often associated with early-stage residential developments. This launch phase introduces Skyline Central condos complete with a high-standard fully furnished package – featuring Daikin and Panasonic air conditioning systems, Sealy mattresses meeting US hotel specifications, and E1-grade engineered wood cabinetry certified safe for everyday living.

A project within TBS Land's broader urban development strategy

Green Skyline forms part of TBS Land's broader development within the Green Square urban area. The project reflects the company's focus on developing residential products connected to infrastructure, services, and established urban amenities.

As demand for well-located residential property continues to grow in Vietnam's major economic centers, Green Skyline represents a project positioned at the intersection of urban expansion, infrastructure connectivity, and increasing cross-border interest in Vietnam's residential market.

Green Skyline is a product of TBS Land, a member of the TBS Group ecosystem. Phase 2 reservations opened in June 2026.

Website: www.green-skyline.net