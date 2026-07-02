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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Otis names Alex Kim Managing Director for Vietnam and Cambodia operations

July 02, 2026 | 19:24
(0) user say
Otis Worldwide (NYSE: OTIS) appointed Alex Kim as Managing Director for Vietnam and Cambodia, placing the world's largest elevator and escalator company's regional operations under new leadership in Ho Chi Minh City.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, service and modernization company, today announced the appointment of Alex Kim as Managing Director, Vietnam and Cambodia, effective 1 July 2026.

In this role, Alex will strengthen Otis' position in Vietnam and Cambodia's rapidly evolving construction markets by helping customers meet growing demand for safe, reliable and innovative vertical transportation.

Nico Lopez, President, Otis Asia Pacific, said: "Alex brings with him years of expertise in high-growth markets and deep operational knowledge in our industry. His strong understanding of Vietnam and Cambodia, along with a clear focus on service excellence, will help to continue strengthening the customer experience across both countries."

"As demand for high-rise and mixed-use developments accelerates in Vietnam and Cambodia, alongside major infrastructure projects, Otis is well positioned to deliver the advanced technologies and solutions that enhance building performance and the passenger experience for our customers," said Alex. "We are focused on strengthening our service capabilities and delivering consistently excellent outcomes that our customers can rely on, guided by our Otis Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality."

Alex brings nearly 30 years of field experience to the role. He joined Otis in 2000 and previously served as Acting Managing Director for Vietnam and Cambodia from 2011 to 2016, strengthening the local organisation and expanding market presence. Most recently, he was Export Sales Director at Sigma, an Otis subsidiary, where he led distributor operations across global markets.

To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

By PR Newswire

Otis

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