Travelodge opens 360-room hotel in Gangnam district Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 — Travelodge Hotels Asia officially opened Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul, its fifth hotel in South Korea with 360 rooms and meeting room with large capacity.

Fully renovated to reflect Travelodge's refreshed brand look and feel, the hotel is one of the few newly refreshed properties in Gangnam. It offers travelers a comfortable base in the heart of Gangnam, close to COEX and the district's business, shopping, dining, fashion and cultural destinations.More than just a place to sleep, Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul is designed around the essentials of a good stay, with well-appointed rooms, comfortable beds, modern bathrooms, a satisfying breakfast and practical spaces to relax and recharge.Kevin Hayes, a business traveler from California, USA, who stayed for four nights, appreciated the practical amenities and smooth service throughout his stay. He shared, "The check-in process was quick and easy, and the room had everything I needed for a business trip. The fast Wi-Fi made it easy to stay connected and get work done, while the comfortable bed was a welcome bonus after a busy day of meetings."Whether travelling solo, as a couple, with family or in a group, guests can choose from Queen, Twin, Triple, Quadruple and Accessible Rooms.The hotel offers a spacious co-working lounge, a fitness center, and meeting facilities for up to 60 people. Guests who need to work can use the business center as a casual workspace, while the guest lounge provides space to relax, with a microwave and hydration center available for added convenience.Breakfast is provided by BON Food Service, an established Korean food-service operator with experience in catering and food-service operations. A GS25 convenience store is also scheduled to open at the hotel by the end of October.Additional facilities include 43 parking spaces, self-service laundry, currency exchange kiosk, and a 24-hour reliable front desk.Located in Yeoksam, Gangnam, Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul offers convenient access to Seoul's business district, cultural landmarks and shopping destinations.Just 600 meters away, Seolleung and Jeongneung Royal Tombs showcase Korea's royal history, while Bongeunsa Temple, near COEX, offers a glimpse into traditional Buddhist culture.Business travelers can reach COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Starfield Mall and Library within 15 minutes by bus or subway. The Gangnam Station Shopping District offers dining, shopping and nightlife, while Lotte World, around 30 minutes away by subway, provides entertainment for families. For fashion, beauty and café culture, guests can explore Garosu-gil and Apgujeong Rodeo."Gangnam has so much to offer, from business and shopping to local culture. We're excited to welcome guests to Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul, offering a comfortable place to unwind and a stay they can trust while enjoying everything the city has to offer," said Anthony Yoo, Hotel Manager of Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul.To celebrate the opening, Stay Gold in Gangnam offers eligible guests booking directly from October 2026 to January 2027 the chance to win a 24K gold bar through the hotel's Fortune Wheel and enjoy a complimentary Hanbok experience.Members also enjoy Best Price Guarantee+, up to 5% cashback after their stay, and perks including Early Check-In and Late Check-Out. Sign up for free to unlock these benefits.The opening marks another milestone in Travelodge Hotels Asia's regional expansion. Reservations are now open via the official website.https://travelodgehotels.asia/

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