Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Travelodge opens 360-room hotel in Gangnam district Seoul

October 16, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
Hotel operator Travelodge opened a renovated 360-room property in Seoul, establishing its largest Asian location within the Gangnam business district.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 October 2026 — Travelodge Hotels Asia officially opened Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul, its fifth hotel in South Korea with 360 rooms and meeting room with large capacity.

Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul Opens as Travelodge's Largest Hotel in Asia

Fully renovated to reflect Travelodge's refreshed brand look and feel, the hotel is one of the few newly refreshed properties in Gangnam. It offers travelers a comfortable base in the heart of Gangnam, close to COEX and the district's business, shopping, dining, fashion and cultural destinations.

More than just a place to sleep, Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul is designed around the essentials of a good stay, with well-appointed rooms, comfortable beds, modern bathrooms, a satisfying breakfast and practical spaces to relax and recharge.

Kevin Hayes, a business traveler from California, USA, who stayed for four nights, appreciated the practical amenities and smooth service throughout his stay. He shared, "The check-in process was quick and easy, and the room had everything I needed for a business trip. The fast Wi-Fi made it easy to stay connected and get work done, while the comfortable bed was a welcome bonus after a busy day of meetings."

Comfort for Every Kind of Traveler

Whether travelling solo, as a couple, with family or in a group, guests can choose from Queen, Twin, Triple, Quadruple and Accessible Rooms.

The hotel offers a spacious co-working lounge, a fitness center, and meeting facilities for up to 60 people. Guests who need to work can use the business center as a casual workspace, while the guest lounge provides space to relax, with a microwave and hydration center available for added convenience.

Breakfast is provided by BON Food Service, an established Korean food-service operator with experience in catering and food-service operations. A GS25 convenience store is also scheduled to open at the hotel by the end of October.

Additional facilities include 43 parking spaces, self-service laundry, currency exchange kiosk, and a 24-hour reliable front desk.

Stay Close to Everything

Located in Yeoksam, Gangnam, Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul offers convenient access to Seoul's business district, cultural landmarks and shopping destinations.

Just 600 meters away, Seolleung and Jeongneung Royal Tombs showcase Korea's royal history, while Bongeunsa Temple, near COEX, offers a glimpse into traditional Buddhist culture.

Business travelers can reach COEX Convention & Exhibition Center, Starfield Mall and Library within 15 minutes by bus or subway. The Gangnam Station Shopping District offers dining, shopping and nightlife, while Lotte World, around 30 minutes away by subway, provides entertainment for families. For fashion, beauty and café culture, guests can explore Garosu-gil and Apgujeong Rodeo.

"Gangnam has so much to offer, from business and shopping to local culture. We're excited to welcome guests to Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul, offering a comfortable place to unwind and a stay they can trust while enjoying everything the city has to offer," said Anthony Yoo, Hotel Manager of Travelodge Gangnam Yeoksam Seoul.

Stay Gold in Gangnam

To celebrate the opening, Stay Gold in Gangnam offers eligible guests booking directly from October 2026 to January 2027 the chance to win a 24K gold bar through the hotel's Fortune Wheel and enjoy a complimentary Hanbok experience.

Members also enjoy Best Price Guarantee+, up to 5% cashback after their stay, and perks including Early Check-In and Late Check-Out. Sign up for free to unlock these benefits.

The opening marks another milestone in Travelodge Hotels Asia's regional expansion. Reservations are now open via the official website.

https://travelodgehotels.asia/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Travelodge Hotels Asia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Travelodge TravelodgeHotelsAsia Gangnam district Seoul Travelodge Gangnam

Related Contents

Travelodge Opens Kyoto Shijo Omiya Hotel with Fresh Look and BOGO Deal

Travelodge Opens Kyoto Shijo Omiya Hotel with Fresh Look and BOGO Deal

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Ping An Digital Bank completes HKMA artificial intelligence sandbox

Ping An Digital Bank completes HKMA artificial intelligence sandbox

De Beers signs sprinter Letsile Tebogo as ambassador

De Beers signs sprinter Letsile Tebogo as ambassador

DP World appoints Jason Varsamidis Asia Pacific Managing Director

DP World appoints Jason Varsamidis Asia Pacific Managing Director

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Eximbank to strengthen corporate governance structure

Eximbank to strengthen corporate governance structure

Cedro Participações secures license for 3.6 billion real Brazilian port

Cedro Participações secures license for 3.6 billion real Brazilian port

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

ONYX Hospitality Group wins TTG Travel Award in Thailand

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Heytea partners with musician LISA for global beverage launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020