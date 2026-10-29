Transport Expo Asia Hosts inaugural 2026 TXA awards ceremony

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – Transport Expo Asia – hosted by the Ministry of Transport Malaysia and organised by Alpine Integrated Solution – is the only event of its kind in the world to feature all sectors of Land, Rail, Aviation, Maritime, and Logistics participating under one umbrella. 410 participating companies from 23 nations took part in the 2026 edition.

The inaugural edition of the Transport Expo Asia (TXA) Awards 2026 took place 22 October 2026, at Hyatt Regency Kuala Lumpur at Midtown, capping off the Transport Expo Asia exhibition held on 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The Awards was curated by The IBR Asia Group.



With an Oscar style flourish, the winners were revealed as follows:

BEST LOGISTICS OPERATOR: Swift Haulage Berhad, accepted by Loo Yong Hui, Group Chief Executive Officer. "This award is a pleasant surprise, and also one especially sweet because we just celebrated our 15th anniversary. It's a validation of our efforts to get to where we are today."

BEST PORT OPERATOR: Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) Sdn Bhd, with Johor Port Authority, accepted by Mark William Hardiman, Chief Executive Officer, alongside Dr. Siti Noraishah Azizan, General Manager of Johor Port Authority. "I think it has been a fantastic collaborative effort between regulator and operator to take PTP to the next level. I want to thank our stakeholders for the support, allowing us to grow as fast as we have, helping us become the fastest growing container port in the past three years."

BEST SHIPPING OPERATOR: MTT Shipping and Logistics Berhad, accepted by Ooi Lean Hin, Managing Director. "Of course, I'd like to say thank you to our Minister, YB Loke Siew Fook, and for the ministry for organising this event, and the panel of judges for choosing us. This award belongs to team MTT. We are a fairly young company since we established in December 2010, and it has been an amazing journey as we hope to continue to play a part in connecting Malaysia to the world."

BEST LAND OPERATOR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd, accepted by Datin Noormah Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer. "This is a great honour for ERL, and we'd love to give our heartfelt appreciation to the Ministry of Transport, and the TXA Awards organising committee. This award is a testament to the dedication of our hardworking staff and team. It will inspire us to continue giving better service, and to do our part for the future of the rail industry."

EXCELLENCE IN ROAD SAFETY SOLUTIONS: Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (PERKESO), accepted by Dr. Azlan Darus, Head of Prevention, Medical and Rehabilitation Division. "When we launched Ops Cegah, we hoped to play a more active role in tackling accident risks. This award is recognition of our drive, to one day achieve a zero-accident rate."

ENGINEERING EXCELLENCE IN TRANSPORT: Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd, accepted by Dato' Sri Darwis Abdul Razak, Chief Executive Officer. "I am thankful to accept this award on behalf of the large family of East Coast Rail Link Sdn Bhd. ECRL has been one of the most challenging projects that has been done in Malaysia yet, and this would not have been possible without the team. I hope to see the results of our efforts when ECRL officially begins service in December 2026."

SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR: Railway Assets Corporation, accepted by Dato' Azhar Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to accept this award with humility, and dedicate this award to my team. To me, leadership is not measured by the assets we own, but by the value we create for Malaysia, and the rakyat."

TRANSPORT INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR: Penang Port Commission, accepted by Dato' V. Vijayaindiaran, General Manager. "Digitalisation is the way forward, and is how we can innovate and get ourselves moving for the industry as a whole. To the team, this award is for us."

MINISTER'S LAUREATE FOR NATIONAL TRANSPORT LEADERSHIP: Malaysia Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd, accepted by Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim, Chief Executive Officer. "We have always pushed each other to work faster, to ensure we deliver even during times we weren't sure of ourselves. With this award, I am humbled and thankful to the ministry, our stakeholders, and of course my team, for getting us this far."

The TXA Awards is Malaysia's national transport recognition programme, highlighting organisations who have contributed towards the advancement of the country's transport ecosystem. Its inaugural edition has been a success, showcasing the depth and breadth of achievements made by all its industry players.



"Safety, innovation, sustainability and connectivity: these priorities are interconnected. I encourage everyone to continue pushing boundaries, challenging conventional approaches and pursuing higher standards," said YB Loke Siew Fook, the Minister of Transport, Malaysia. "By aligning our efforts, we can strengthen Malaysia's competitiveness, deepen out regional connectivity and build a transport ecosystem that is resilient, inclusive and ready for the future."



The next edition of the TXA Awards will be held in 2028.



For more information on the TXA Awards, you can visit the official page here. For information about Transport Expo Asia itself, you can check out the website here.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.