Thoughtworks and Groq partner to accelerate real-world AI value in Australia

SYDNEY, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Groq, creator of the LPU which is purpose-built for fast, low cost AI inference. This partnership is set to transform how organizations design, build and scale intelligent systems to deliver performance without compromise.

For Australian enterprises, scaling AI solutions means confronting the ultimate test of value: real-world performance and economics that scale. This collaboration directly addresses that challenge. Groq's deterministic architecture accelerates AI workloads, particularly for cutting-edge applications and large language models, delivering instant and predictable responses even under heavy demand. Thoughtworks provides the crucial expertise in designing, evaluating and scaling these trustworthy AI systems. Together, the partnership sets a new benchmark, making powerful, real-time inference both practical and economically viable.

"Every enterprise wants AI that works, but compute is scarce," said Jonathan Ross, Founder and CEO of Groq. "Our partnership with Thoughtworks allows us to put Groq's performance directly into production."

Proving the potential: the call center test

To demonstrate the partnership's possibilities when it came to inference speed, cost, and accuracy, Thoughtworks built a real-time speech-to-text proof of concept (POC) on Groq's LPU platform that simulated a 'complex, high-volume call centre' scenario. Collinear AI, a leader in curated, high quality data for model training and evaluations, provided thousands of realistic customer conversations for model training. Collinear AI's evaluation tools were also used to measure performance in real time.

The results redefine AI performance benchmarks compared to other GPU-based alternatives:

Up to 5X faster responses: enabling accurate and real-time AI at the speed of human conversation.

Up to 5X lower running costs: making large-scale inference economically viable.

"Imagine the competitive advantage organisations could build when not having to choose between improved AI performance, user experience or budgets," said Andy Nolan, Global VP of AI at Thoughtworks. "Our partnership with Groq moves the conversation from 'what if' to 'what's next.' By combining their groundbreaking speed with our deep expertise in AI design, engineering and implementation, we're delivering high-performance, cost-effective, and sovereign AI solutions for Australian businesses."

Supporting resources: