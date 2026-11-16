TARSBOT and Aptiv sign agreement on embodied artificial intelligence

SHANGHAI, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 9th China International Import Expo (CIIE), TARSBOT and Aptiv signed an agreement to further deepen their strategic collaboration in embodied AI.

Under the agreement, Aptiv expects to complete the deployment of 100-unit TARSBOT A-Series industrial embodied AI robots by the end of this year, covering 8 manufacturing process categories and 33 application scenarios, including flexible assembly, coordinated inspection and production management. The first batch of robots has already entered operation in real production-line environments at an Aptiv smart factory.

In addition, Aptiv products, including high-performance computing platforms, are intended to be introduced into TARSBOT embodied AI robots as a computing foundation to support highly reliable operation in real industrial settings. The parties plan to achieve mass production in 2026.

The two companies will also continue to validate applications in real industrial environments. Insights gained from production will support the iterative development of AWE (AI World Engine), TARSBOT's general-purpose foundation model for embodied AI.

With the support of the Jiading District Government of Shanghai, TARSBOT and Aptiv have already been working closely to advance the development and scaled deployment of China's first industrial embodied AI robot fleet with a target scale of 1,000 units. The first phase of the project is being implemented at an Aptiv production site, with the collaboration focused on adapting robots to real production processes and manufacturing requirements. The signing at CIIE marks a more systematic and scaled phase of the cooperation.

As the cooperation deepens, Aptiv's high-performance computing platforms and intelligent power distribution solutions will be further integrated into TARSBOT embodied AI robots to support stable operation on real production lines. The high-performance computing platforms provide flexible and reliable compute for core robotic functions such as perception, decision-making and motion control. Combining TARSBOT's end-to-end embodied AI capabilities and experience in real production-line applications with Aptiv's established engineering expertise and rigorous standards, the collaboration aims to support efficient, reliable deployment at scale.

The collaboration aims to demonstrate that scalable deployment can be validated in practical industrial settings. As manufacturers worldwide face growing demand for intelligent automation and greater supply-chain efficiency, embodied AI is emerging as an important force in advancing next-generation productivity.

Looking ahead, TARSBOT and Aptiv will build on China's rich real-world manufacturing environments to further connect robotic systems with operational applications. The collaboration aims to provide a validated and scalable industrial reference for replicating and expanding embodied AI across additional scenarios, creating broader opportunities for smart manufacturing worldwide.