Prospa survey shows 8% of Australian small businesses earn payment rewards

SYDNEY, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian small and medium businesses could be missing out on rewards from thousands of dollars in necessary business spending each month, as rising operating costs continue to put pressure on margins.

New research from Australian fintech Prospa and YouGov found 84% of Australian SMEs have experienced rising operational costs, while 80% say unavoidable expenses have squeezed their margins over the past 12 months.

With businesses already paying suppliers, bills and other operating costs, the findings suggest SMEs are increasingly looking for ways to get more value from spending they cannot avoid.

Two in three Australian SMEs would use a rewards-enabled payment platform if given the option, yet only 8% currently use one for B2B payments. SMEs said they would put an average of $9,398 a month through a platform that offered rewards.

Beau Bertoli, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Prospa, said: "Every business has regular expenses that need to be paid, regardless of the economic environment. This research shows there is an opportunity for business owners to get more value from those everyday payments, rather than viewing them as simply a cost of doing business.

"Australian SMEs are looking for more value from the unavoidable costs of running a business. Two in three would put overheads through a rewards-enabled payment platform if given the option, yet only 8% currently route B2B payments through one. That gap shows rewards-enabled business payments remain a largely untapped opportunity."

Most SMEs are not earning rewards on B2B payments

The research found Australian SMEs currently use several methods to earn value from business spending:

23% use a business card that earns points, cashback or rewards.

14% negotiate rebates or loyalty benefits directly with suppliers.

8% use a B2B payment platform that offers rewards.

A further 20% are actively looking for ways to get value or rewards from money they already spend.

"The results show that rewards are already part of how some SMEs approach business spending, although the methods used differ," Bertoli said.

"For some businesses, this means using rewards cards to get more value from everyday spending. Others are negotiating rebates with suppliers or routing B2B payments through platforms offering rewards. The opportunity is to give more SMEs practical ways to get greater value from spending that is already part of running their business."

SMEs would put thousands through rewards-enabled business payments

The amount Australian SMEs would put through a rewards-enabled payment platform varied by business size and structure:

Across all SMEs surveyed, the average was $9,398 a month.

Non-sole traders would put through an average of $14,682 a month.

Sole traders would put through an average of $6,214 a month.

One in five SMEs would put at least $10,000 of monthly business spending through one.

Non-sole traders were also more likely to actively look for value or rewards from money they already spend, at 27%, compared with 16% of sole traders.

"The level of interest naturally depends on the size and structure of each business, as every business faces its own unique expenses and payment volumes. That's why it's important to recognise that solutions need to be flexible to meet these diverse needs," Bertoli said.

"We launched Prospa Rewards because small businesses told us they want their everyday spending to work harder. Business owners already have suppliers, bills and other operating costs to pay. This is about helping them get something back from the spending that is part of their business."

About Prospa Rewards

The findings come following the launch of Prospa Rewards, a business rewards platform designed to help eligible Australian small businesses earn value from eligible business payments and transactions they already make.

Eligible customers can earn one Prospa Point for every $1 paid on eligible transactions. Prospa Points can be redeemed for selected business essentials and gift cards, or converted to Qantas Frequent Flyer Points.

Eligibility criteria, transaction requirements and redemption terms apply.

For more information about Prospa, visit prospa.com