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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FAWCAR delivers first 500 JOYEE N01 vehicles for overseas orders

November 16, 2026 | 15:03
(0) user say
FAWCAR launched global mass production of the JOYEE N01 at its Yancheng branch on 28 October, delivering an initial batch of 500 vehicles out of 2,000 overseas orders.

YANCHENG, China, Nov. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 28, the ceremony for the global mass production launch of the JOYEE N01 and the first batch delivery of 2,000 overseas orders was grandly held at the Yancheng Branch of FAW. At the event, FAWCAR delivered the first batch of 500 vehicles to African customers, marking the official entry of the JOYEE N01 into the global market.

As a flagship product, the JOYEE N01 has earned recognition from nearly 300,000 users since its launch in 2024. Built upon this blockbuster model and refined with a user-centric philosophy, the JOYEE N01 is an upgraded masterpiece — a solid step forward in elevating the user experience with a global vision.

The JOYEE N01 carries forward the adorable design language: rounded body lines paired with a rich array of exterior color options, winning over young families at first glance. All trims come standard with CATL batteries, delivering a maximum range of over 300KM. The four-door design ensures convenient access to the rear seats. In terms of safety, drawing on FAW's 70-plus years of automotive manufacturing heritage, the vehicle is fully equipped with a high-strength steel body, dual front airbags, and an electronic stability control system. The product is scheduled to roll out in overseas markets one after another in the fourth quarter of 2026.

By PR Newswire

FAWCAR

What the stars mean:

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FAWCAR JOYEE N01

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