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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thunes Expands Real-Time Payouts to Bhutan, Unlocking the Nation's Remittance Market

November 16, 2026 | 15:27
(0) user say
Thunes' Direct Global Network enables instant, 24/7 payments to all bank accounts in Bhutan, empowering Members to support the nation's rapidly expanding remittance corridor.

SINGAPORE and THIMPHU, Bhutan, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the expansion of its Direct Global Network into the Kingdom of Bhutan, enabling its Network Members, including digital banks, money transfer operators (MTOs), and remittance service providers, to send real-time Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C) payouts to all licensed bank accounts in the country.

The direct integration allows Non-Resident Bhutanese and expatriates across Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America to send funds home in Bhutanese Ngultrum (BTN) in seconds, avoiding multi-day clearing cycles and unpredictable intermediary markups.

For Thunes' Members, the new connection unlocks three key benefits:

  • Immediate market reach: Tap into the majority of Bhutan's remittance volume by enabling person-to-person transfers.
  • 24/7 real-time deposits: Send funds to local bank accounts any time of day, eliminating batching delays.
  • Higher payment success rates: Automated account verification and standardized sender data reduce failed transfers and return fees.

With over 70,000 Bhutanese nationals - nearly 10% of the population - living abroad, personal remittances account for 3% to 4% of national GDP and grew 69% from 2024 to 2025. Historically, these flows have relied on complex correspondent banking networks, incurring costs and delays.

With banks as the primary channel to send money home, Thunes clears these payments in seconds, supporting recurring salary transfers, personal savings, and family support for living expenses, healthcare, and education. Every transaction is backed by Thunes' Fortress Compliance engine for strict AML and regulatory adherence, alongside its SmartX Treasury System for advanced liquidity management.

Alex Young, Chief Network Officer at Thunes, said: "Bhutan represents a vital corridor where cross-border remittances serve as an indispensable financial lifeline for families. By connecting Bhutan's entire banking sector directly into our Direct Global Network, we have established an effective, transparent way to ensure hard-earned funds arrive safely, securely, and in real time."

Eugene Chua, Head of Network, APAC, at Thunes, added: "At Thunes, we are dismantling the friction that creates barriers to the global digital economy. Bhutan's diaspora has grown significantly, especially across markets like Australia and Southeast Asia. Enabling instant consumer account deposits ensures expatriates have access to a reliable, transparent, and direct payment rail to send money back home."

For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

By PR Newswire

Thunes

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TagTag:
Thunes Bhutan remittance market Direct Global Network

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