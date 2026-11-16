Thailand approves Specialised Therapeutics sarcoma therapy Yondelis for adult patients

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent biopharmaceutical company Specialised Therapeutics announced that the Thailand Food and Drug Administration approved YONDELIS® (trabectedin) on 24 July 2026 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced soft tissue sarcoma (STS).1

The regulatory approval grants access to YONDELIS for patients who have failed prior treatment with anthracyclines and ifosfamide, or for those who are unsuited to receive these agents.1 The approval is based on the clinical efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3, randomized, open-label, controlled study (ET743-SAR-3007), which evaluated YONDELIS versus the chemotherapy agent dacarbazine in patients with unresectable or metastatic liposarcoma or leiomyosarcoma previously treated with an anthracycline and at least one additional chemotherapy regimen.2,3

In the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, patients treated with YONDELIS achieved a statistically significant improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) of 4.2 months versus 1.5 months for trabectedin vs dacarbazine HR, 0.55; p<0.001, representing a 45% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.2

YONDELIS demonstrated a manageable safety profile, with severe (Grade 3 or 4) adverse reactions occurring in less than one-third of patients. The most common adverse reactions of any severity grade included neutropenia, nausea, vomiting, elevated liver enzymes (AST/ALT), anaemia, fatigue, thrombocytopenia, decreased appetite, and diarrhoea.1,2

YONDELIS is an established antineoplastic agent originally derived from the sea squirt (Ecteinascidia turbinata). It exerts the anti-tumor effect by binding to the minor groove of DNA, disrupting the cell cycle and preventing cancer cells from multiplying.4

STS is a rare and complex disease. In Thailand, the age-standardized incidence rate of STS is 2.14 per 100,000 person-years, which is relatively low compared to Western nations. The most frequently reported histological subtypes among Thai patients are unspecified sarcoma (24.8%), leiomyosarcoma (19.0%), and liposarcoma (11.4%). While current healthcare treatments yield a five-year relative survival rate of 62.6% for soft tissue sarcoma in Thailand, there remains a critical need for advanced, specialised therapies for patients whose cancer progresses or relapses after initial care.5

Carlo Montagner, CEO, Specialised Therapeutics, commented:

"The approval of YONDELIS in Thailand expands access to a recognized, international standard-of-care therapy for patients living with advanced STS. STS remains a complex disease with limited treatment options once initial therapies fail. Securing regulatory approval in Thailand aligns with our core mission to address unmet medical needs and deliver specialised oncology therapies across South East Asia."

Under an exclusive licensing agreement with global partner PharmaMar S.A., Specialised Therapeutics will be responsible for all regulatory, commercialisation, distribution, and medical engagement operations for YONDELIS in Thailand.

About Specialised Therapeutics

Specialised Therapeutics (ST) is an international biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing novel, high-value therapies and diagnostic technologies across Australia, New Zealand, and South East Asia. ST collaborates with leading global biopharmaceutical partners to deliver healthcare solutions where there is an unmet clinical need. For additional information, visit www.stbiopharma.com.

For more information, please visit: www.pharmamar.com