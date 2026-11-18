TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SwitchBot, a leading provider of AI-enabled embodied home robotics systems, today announced the launch of SwitchBot Hub 4, a smart home control hub that brings Hello Kata voice control, a color display, and physical controls together in one shared household interface. Designed as a home companion, Hub 4 helps families control devices, check household information, and run preset routines.

Bring Existing Devices Together

Hub 4 supports more than 101,000 infrared appliance models, including compatible air conditioners, televisions, projectors, and fans. Automatic matching simplifies setup, while supported infrared controls remain available locally after matching, even when the internet connection is unavailable.

Compatible SwitchBot curtains, lights, robot vacuums, sensors, and other devices can also be controlled through the same household interface. Hub 4 supports selected streaming devices, including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV, bringing supported entertainment controls closer to hand.

Matter Bridge 1.3 brings supported SwitchBot devices into Apple Home and other compatible Matter platforms. Hub 4 supports up to 30 Matter sub-devices, including three default entries for its motion, temperature, and humidity sensors. Compatible third-party Matter devices can also be controlled through the Home app's Wireless Remote feature, depending on the device and available platform functions.

Tell Kata What You Need

With Hello Kata, users can ask Hub 4 to adjust a specific compatible device or handle supported actions across multiple devices in one request. For example, users can turn on the AC connected to the device by simply saying "Hello Kata, turn on the AC".

Kata can also call up and execute supported scenes already configured in the SwitchBot App, allowing a preset Movie Night, Home, or Away routine to run with one request. Dual omnidirectional microphones support voice wake-up from approximately three meters away, with manual wake-up also available.*

Ask About Home and Keep Routines Running

Hub 4 provides access to temperature and humidity readings, while compatible Meter devices add supported environmental information such as CO₂. Users can also query supported locks and sensors, or check available device information such as battery levels, operating modes, and maintenance needs. Its 2.8-inch color display provides visual feedback alongside voice responses.

Automations configured in the SwitchBot App can trigger preset actions based on supported time, temperature, humidity, motion, or light conditions. Users can remotely check and control compatible devices through the app, helping handle forgotten lights or prepare cooling before arriving home. Kata executes existing scenes, while automation creation and management remain in the app.

Talk, Tap, or Turn

Four customizable on-screen shortcut buttons keep frequently used scenes within reach. The physical rotary knob provides direct adjustment of supported lighting brightness, curtain position, and volume, giving family members another way to operate devices when speaking is inconvenient.

Hub 4 supports tabletop placement or wall mounting, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Type-C power with an included 5V/2A adapter.

Pricing and Availability

SwitchBot Hub 4 will be available beginning November 16, 2026, through SwitchBot's official website and Amazon stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Europe, priced at USD 119.99 / CAD 149.99 / GBP 129.99 / EUR 129.99.

For more information, please visit SwitchBot's official website and follow SwitchBot on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.