Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SUNRATE Partners with Juniper Travel Technology

January 20, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
The financial technology company formed a strategic alliance with the travel platform provider, combining payment capabilities with booking systems to serve the global travel industry.

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced a new alliance with international travel-technology provider Juniper Travel Technology, underscoring both companies' commitment to empowering the future of global travel commerce.

As part of this joint effort, Juniper will integrate SUNRATE's cross-border payment and commercial card issuing capabilities into its travel-technology ecosystem. This will enable travel companies — such as tour operators, OTAs, wholesalers, DMCs, bed banks, and accommodation suppliers — to:

  • Issue and settle cards in more than 15 currencies
  • Set smart spending limits to ensure full control and prevent overspending
  • Mitigate fraud with customisable security settings to prevent unauthorised transactions
  • Generate real-time transaction statements, catering to varying reconciliation needs
  • Optimise FX costs and mitigate exchange-rate risks
  • Collect business payments in more than 30 currencies

"Travel companies operate in one of the most globally interconnected industries, where payments and FX can become a bottleneck," said Paul Batchelor, Head of Business Development, Europe at SUNRATE. "By partnering with Juniper, we are bringing together world-class travel technology and next-generation cross-border payment infrastructure to help travel businesses scale seamlessly worldwide."

Toni Reina, Partnerships Director at Juniper added: "We are pleased to partner with SUNRATE to offer our clients a more efficient, transparent and global way to manage supplier payments. Integrating SUNRATE's capabilities into our platform enhances the value we provide and strengthens our commitment to digital innovation."

This new cooperation is expected to be rolled out to customers progressively, with further product expansions planned throughout 2026 and beyond. As the travel ecosystem grows increasingly digital and interconnected, the collaboration is set to position both SUNRATE and Juniper to deliver end-to-end solutions that will streamline global bookings, supplier management and cross-border financial operations.

Follow Juniper Travel Technology: Website: https://ejuniper.com

By PR Newswire

Sunrate

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sunrate Juniper Travel Technology

Related Contents

SUNRATE Wins Payment Licence in China

SUNRATE Wins Payment Licence in China

SUNRATE Makes CNBC’s 2025 World’s Top Fintech List

SUNRATE Makes CNBC’s 2025 World’s Top Fintech List

SUNRATE Named Among Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2025

SUNRATE Named Among Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies for 2025

Singapore-headquartered Sunrate debuts in Vietnam's payment landscape

Singapore-headquartered Sunrate debuts in Vietnam's payment landscape

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Smartee Denti-Technology Reaches 100,000 Treatment Milestone

Smartee Denti-Technology Reaches 100,000 Treatment Milestone

ELEGOO Releases Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Printer

ELEGOO Releases Centauri Carbon 2 Combo Printer

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020