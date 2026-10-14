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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

StarHub opens Compass One retail store and plans Halloween promotions

October 14, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Telecommunications provider StarHub opened a retail outlet at Compass One in Singapore while launching seasonal promotional campaigns and entertainment events across Clarke Quay.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From a Halloween night out at Clarke Quay to a new store at Compass One, StarHub has a lively October lined up. Guests can dress up, catch a movie and solve a mystery, while customers can drop by the new outlet for exclusive opening specials.

Here's what's happening at StarHub this month.

Dress Up and Crack the Mystery at StarHub WatchParty: Halloween Edition

StarHub's Halloween edition of WatchParty takes over CQ @ Clarke Quay Fountain Square on 30 and 31 October, bringing guests together for a movie night and Halloween fun. Settle in for a screening of Haunted Mansion, then put your detective skills to the test as you uncover clues and solve a mystery.

Guests can also join in themed games and activities. Those in costume can strike a pose at the photo spots, capture their look at the 360-degree video booth and show off their Halloween best in the Best Dressed contest.

Enjoy snacks along the way and unlock exclusive dining deals and treats from participating F&B merchants around CQ @ Clarke Quay to fuel your spooky night out.

StarHub WatchParty is free and open to all. Guests can register at starhub.com/watchparty.

  • Date: 30 – 31 October 2026
  • Location: CQ @ Clarke Quay, Fountain Square, 3 River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024
  • Time:
    • 30 October: 6pm – 11pm
    • 31 October: 4pm – 11pm

StarHub Opens Its Doors at Compass One

StarHub is celebrating the grand opening of its new Compass One outlet with prizes and exclusive opening specials. Customers who sign up for any service at the outlet can take part in the sure-win gachapon, with attractive prizes up for grabs.

Those who sign up for a 10Gbps Home Broadband or HomeHub plan can also take home a complimentary Tefal Air Fryer, available exclusively at the Compass One outlet.

  • Promotion Period: 4 October – 4 November 2026
  • Location: StarHub Store, Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square #03-03, Singapore 545078

Whether you're getting into the Halloween spirit or checking out the latest offers, StarHub's got you this October.

By PR Newswire

StarHub Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
StarHub Compass One Halloween

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