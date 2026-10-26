ST Engineering iDirect partners with MBSat for Middle East connectivity

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ST Engineering iDirect today announced a strategic partnership with Mohammed Al Barwani Satellite Company (MBSat), part of Mohammed Al Barwani Group, to provide the ground system technology foundation for MBSat's next-generation satellite gateway and network operations across Oman and the wider Middle East region. Intuition will provide a flexible, software-defined foundation to support sovereign connectivity services, enabling efficient service deployment, dynamic resource management and scalable network operations.

Intuition will deliver a turnkey ground segment solution that accelerates deployment, simplifies operations and gives MBSat the flexibility to scale services as demand grows. The software-defined platform enables dynamic resource management, service automation and seamless integration with existing and future operational systems. The solution also includes Ka-band gateway infrastructure, service provisioning and management capabilities, open API integration frameworks, training and full-lifecycle support. Together, these capabilities will help MBSat launch and operate services efficiently while adapting to evolving market requirements.

The network will leverage capacity from MB Sat-1, a sovereign MicroGEO satellite, with planned service launch in 2027, to support flexible, scalable connectivity services across the region.

The partnership reflects growing investment in sovereign communications infrastructure across the Middle East as operators seek greater control over service delivery, network expansion and long-term technology evolution.

"This partnership represents an important milestone in our efforts to build an advanced satellite communications platform in Oman and the region," said Ammar Al Rawahi, General Manager, MBSat. "Through our collaboration with ST Engineering iDirect, we are establishing the technical infrastructure required to launch services efficiently, respond to evolving customer needs and expand into new markets, supporting the sustainable long-term growth of our business."

"We are providing MBSat with a flexible, software-defined ground platform that integrates with its existing operational environment," said Sridhar Kuppanna, Chief Executive Officer, ST Engineering iDirect. "This enables more efficient service deployment and operations today, with the flexibility to scale, introduce new capabilities and evolve as requirements change."