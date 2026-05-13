Homes England invests in Starlight UK rental housing fund

TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlight Investments has announced that the National Housing Bank, a Homes England company, has joined as a cornerstone investor in the Starlight UK Build-to-Rent (BTR) Fund II, supporting the acceleration of new rental home delivery across England. This investment reflects a shared commitment to expanding the supply of rental housing and enabling growth in places where new homes are needed most.

Homes England, the government's housing and regeneration agency, plays a central national role in addressing England's housing challenges, using its land, funding and expertise to unlock opportunities for development and support local leaders in bringing forward sustainable, well-designed communities. This equity investment is among the first made through Homes England's newly established National Housing Bank – the government's new vehicle for long‑term place‑shaping and housing investment. Operating as part of Homes England, the Bank deploys flexible, government‑backed capital across funds, platforms and partnerships to unlock housing and regeneration projects, crowding in private capital and accelerating delivery at scale.

Established in 2020, Starlight's UK residential asset management platform is dedicated to the BTR segment, with a vision to deliver thousands of new homes across major regional cities including Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds and key London Commuter Belt markets experiencing pronounced rental housing undersupply. With a UK portfolio of 4,000 homes and £1.1 billion in assets under management, Starlight is committed to supporting housing targets across the region and providing best-in-class rental options backed by strong operational stewardship. In executing its UK program, Starlight brings over three decades of global investment and asset management expertise in the multi-family sector. Starlight's established track record as an experienced, professional BTR operator was a key factor in Homes England's decision to align with the company's growing UK platform.

Building on the success of Starlight's first UK BTR fund, Fund II continues the company's long-term strategy of developing and operating professionally managed rental housing in structurally undersupplied markets. Starlight's disciplined investment approach also supports broader economic growth through sustained investment, job creation, regeneration, and the delivery of high-quality rental communities located close to employment, education, and transit. Homes England's investment, in addition to significant commitments from a diverse base of global institutional investors, enables the delivery of 6,000 much-needed homes through Starlight's Fund II platform.

Daniel Drimmer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Starlight Investments, said: "Starlight's UK residential strategy is rooted in responsible, long-term investment and a commitment to providing high-quality rental options for residents. Building on our expanding UK portfolio, this partnership marks an important milestone as we continue to grow our BTR platform and align private investment with outcomes that benefit local communities."

Simon Century, Chief Executive Officer, National Housing Bank, said: "This is exactly the kind of investment – made through the government's National Housing Bank – that will help to transform England's housing market. Supporting international capital to commit to building thousands of new homes in towns and cities across the country is a hugely encouraging sign that England's residential market is open for business and able to attract institutional investment to support growth. Starlight's approach to development, professional management and institutional ownership of mid-market rental housing aligns with our place-based priorities. We welcome this partnership as part of our efforts to help communities access the homes they need."

Learn more at www.starlightinvest.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.