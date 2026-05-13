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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Amity Singapore AI center wins gold at Taiwan awards

May 13, 2026 | 12:24
(0) user say
The education group's artificial intelligence research facility secured top recognition at the Taiwanese technology innovation competition.

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amity today announced that it has won the Gold Award in the AI Application (International Company) category at the 2026 Best AI Awards in Taipei. The company outperformed a highly competitive field of over 100 international organizations to secure the top prize of 1,000,000 NTD.

Backed by Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and organized by the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), MOEA, with the Taipei Computer Association as the host, the Best AI Awards is a premier global competition. It recognizes projects that accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) across diverse industries, demonstrating exceptional commercial value and technical innovation.

The award-winning product, Eko Agentic: Data Analyst, is an enterprise-grade Agentic AI solution developed under Amity. The breakthrough technology powering the platform is driven by the Amity AI Research & Application Center (ARAC), which is headquartered in Singapore. ARAC serves as the core innovation backbone that synergizes advanced AI research across Amity's global portfolio.

Eko Agentic acts as a highly specialized retail data analyst that thinks and acts like an organization's most experienced store managers. To bridge the gap in analytical skills across different branches, the AI democratizes expert-level analysis through a rigorous 3-step training process: learning from best performing store managers, utilizing auto-refinement for specific store locations, and applying Multi-Turn Group Relative Policy Optimization (MT-GRPO) reinforcement learning.

Currently deployed across more than 1,000 stores, the agent is drastically transforming store operations. It empowers managers to shift their daily focus from tedious manual data crunching to pure execution. By delivering automated daily briefs that pinpoint root causes and recommend concrete actions, managers can quickly review and approve strategies to prevent critical issues like dead stock, empty shelves, and mistimed promotions.

Representing Amity's AI lab on the global stage, the winning presentation was delivered by Wachiravit Modecrua, Director of ARAC, Dr. Krittin Pachtrachai, Senior Research Engineer, and Miss Natchaya Temyingyong, Research Engineer. Their comprehensive live demonstration of Eko Agentic's multi-step reasoning capabilities, coupled with its proven commercial impact, ultimately secured the judging panel's top position among the international finalists.

Touchapon Kraisingkorn, Chairman of Amity AI Research & Application Center (ARAC), Executive Director and Co-Founder of Amity, said: "Taking home the Gold Award against hundreds of global tech companies is a tremendous validation of the work we do at ARAC." He added, "The industry is quickly realizing that giving businesses a generic chatbot isn't enough to drive real impact. You need vertical AI, systems that truly understand the specific, daily pain points of a retail store manager or a regional director. By focusing entirely on purpose-built Agentic AI that executes like a seasoned industry expert, we are solving deeply complex operational challenges."

By PR Newswire

Amity

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Amity Taiwan awards Singapore AI center

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