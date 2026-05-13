Ribo partners with Insilico Medicine on AI-driven RNA drugs

SUZHOU, China, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suzhou Ribo Life Science Co., Ltd. ("Ribo", 06938.HK) announced that the Company has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Insilico Medicine ("Insilico", 03696.HK). Both parties will leverage their respective core strengths in siRNA drug development and AI-powered drug discovery to conduct in-depth collaboration in target discovery, drug molecule design and optimization, AI-assisted drug development and clinical translation. The two parties will advance the rollout of demonstration projects and the translation of research achievements, and accelerate siRNA drug research and development through AI+siRNA joint innovation to address unmet clinical needs.

Leveraging the RNAi mechanism, siRNA drugs are able to achieve precise silencing of pathogenic genes. With core advantages of extremely broad target spectrum, digital design capability, short development cycles, and high patient compliance due to ultra-long duration, siRNA drugs have spearheaded the "third wave of modern pharmaceuticals". Deep integration with AI technology will further enhance the efficiency and success rate of siRNA drug development, facilitating breakthroughs in "undruggable" targets that remain intractable via conventional approaches, thereby bringing novel therapeutic solutions to patients.

Ribo is integrating AI technology into its siRNA drug development system, and has established an algorithm-driven intelligent siRNA sequence design platform and a high-efficiency ligand screening platform, enabling rapid identification, iteration, and optimization of high-quality candidate molecules. During the clinical development phase, AI technology has been utilized to predict and evaluate the efficacy and safety of targets in patient populations, significantly enhancing the efficiency and success rate of clinical development. Previously, Ribo and Insilico Medicine had reached a collaboration in the field of intelligent autonomous high-throughput screening. This upgraded strategic collaboration leverages Ribo's profound industrial expertise and leading development capabilities in siRNA technology and drug R&D, together with Insilico Medicine's end-to-end AI-powered drug discovery platform. It delivers full complementary strengths and in-depth synergy, accelerating the development of innovative siRNA drugs to address unmet clinical needs and benefit patients worldwide at an earlier stage.

"We are very pleased to sign this strategic cooperation agreement with Ribo today. Insilico and Ribo have maintained close communication and mutual trust. Also, it is worth noting that Ribo is the first partner on high-throughput experimental services of our LifeStar 2 automated laboratory platform, demonstrating the industrial empowerment of our automated laboratory platform," said Feng Ren, PhD, Co-CEO and CSO of Insilico Medicine. "With the continuous innovation of AI algorithms, Insilico Medicine's Pharma.AI platform has recently introduced multiple major upgrades. Through in-depth discussions, both parties have reached consensus on cooperation opportunities, where we can leverage the Pharma.AI platform to empower multiple scenarios in oligonucleotide drug development. We will work together to enable end-to-end empowerment, further expand the boundaries of AI empowerment, and strive to meet unmet clinical needs."

"We are now in a new era of AI-guided clinical research and development. Insilico Medicine and Ribo are highly aligned in terms of innovation capabilities, as well as missions and visions in our respective fields, and we are very pleased to see our previous successful collaboration grow into this comprehensive strategic cooperation," said Li-Ming Gan, Co-CEO & Global R&D President of Ribo. "Through years of technological advancements and existing AI tools, Ribo has entered a track of rapid development with intensive output of drug candidates and efficient advancement of clinical trials. Now empowered by Insilico Medicine's globally leading Pharma.AI platform, we anticipate an even more powerful catalyst for our differentiated strategic development stage. We look forward to sparking innovation through close cooperation between both parties, further enhancing the efficiency and certainty of our drug development, and accelerating AI-driven oligonucleotide therapies to benefit all of humanity."

For more information, please visit www.insilico.com