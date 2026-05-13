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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Perth plumber wins Australian Small Business Champion Award

May 13, 2026 | 12:17
(0) user say
Swan's Professional Plumbing received top national honors at the annual recognition program celebrating entrepreneurial excellence.

PERTH and MANDURAH, Australia, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Local family-owned business Swan's Professional Plumbing has achieved a major national milestone, winning the Plumbing Services category at the 2026 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. Now in its 28th year, the program is the country's most established recognition for small business success.

The 2026 program attracted over 8,500 entries nationwide. Following a rigorous judging process, Swan's Professional Plumbing was selected as the national winner from a shortlist of 22 plumbers, standing out as the only Western Australian plumbing business recognised as a finalist in the category.

The winners were announced at a National Gala Presentation Evening at The Star Sydney on Friday, 1 May 2026. Owners Michael and Gemma Swan accepted the Champion trophy and certificate on behalf of the business.

"Winning this national title is an incredible honour for our entire team," said Michael Swan, Owner of Swan's Professional Plumbing. "This recognition belongs to everyone involved, every job completed properly, every set of boot protectors at the door, and every customer treated with care and respect has contributed to this achievement."

Originally founded in Mandurah in 2002 by Michael's father, Stephen Swan, the business has grown into a trusted service provider across Perth and the Peel region while remaining proudly family-run.

Steve Loe, Founder of the awards and Managing Director of Precedent Productions, praised the team's achievement:

"For 28 years, I've had the privilege of presenting a program that celebrates and rewards the hard-working, passionate Australians who grow their businesses from start-ups into industry leaders. Running a small business today demands unwavering commitment, strong leadership, sharp business acumen, creativity, people skills, vision, and social awareness, all qualities our independent judging panel identified as key reasons for selecting Swan's Professional Plumbing as the 2026 Champion of the Plumbing Services category."

For Swan's Professional Plumbing, this win reinforces its commitment to clear communication and ongoing team development as a leader in Western Australia's plumbing industry.

For more information, visit https://www.swansplumbing.com.au/

By PR Newswire

Swan’s Professional Plumbing

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TagTag:
Australian Small Business Champion Award Australian Small Business Small Business Champion

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