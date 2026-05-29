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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong Pavilion makes historic first appearance at Comic Barcelona 2026

May 29, 2026 | 15:17
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The Hong Kong Pavilion made its debut at Comic Barcelona 2026, organised by the Hong Kong Comics & Animation Federation and lead-sponsored by the HKSAR Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, marking a significant milestone in Hong Kong's push to promote its comics and animation industry internationally.

BARCELONA, Spain, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by the Hong Kong Comics & Animation Federation (HKCAF) and lead sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR) , the Hong Kong Pavilion made its historic debut at Comic Barcelona 2026, marking the first official participation from Hong Kong in the festival's 44-year history. Located in Hall 8 – Booth 3 at Fira Barcelona Montjuïc, the Pavilion ran from May 15 to 17, 2026.

25 Hong Kong Artists Under HKCSP — Five Attending In Person

The Hong Kong Pavilion showcased comic works from 25 Hong Kong artists under the Hong Kong Comics Support Programme (HKCSP). The Pavilion offered a comprehensive overview of the breadth and diversity of contemporary Hong Kong comics, bringing the vibrant storytelling traditions, artistic innovation, and dynamic independent comics scene of Hong Kong to Spanish audiences for the very first time.

Among these 25 artists, five were invited to participate in person at Comic Barcelona 2026, including Bonnie Pang, Kwong Chi Kit, Linus Liu, Pen So and Rex Koo, engaging directly with festival attendees through a rich program of interactive activities, including live drawing, art jamming, workshops and portrait drawing. These activities drew enthusiastic participation from Spanish and international audiences, fostering direct cultural exchange and providing an authentic, behind-the-scenes look at the creative energy of Hong Kong's comics community.

Pen So's See You in Memories — Spanish Edition Published by Planeta

In a significant milestone for Hong Kong comics in the Spanish-speaking world, Hong Kong artist Pen So's acclaimed work See You in Memories was published in Spanish by Planeta, one of Spain's leading publishing houses. During the festival, Pen So held the signing sessions at the publisher's booth, offering Spanish readers the opportunity to meet the artist behind this evocative work and have their copies signed.

A Strategic Cultural Bridge

The Hong Kong Pavilion represented a strategic cultural bridge between Hong Kong and Europe. By bringing 25 HKCSP artists' works to Barcelona, HKCAF successfully opened doors for publishing collaborations and long-term partnerships between Hong Kong creators and the European comics industry. The positive reception from festival attendees, publishers, and media underscores the growing international appeal of Hong Kong comics and paves the way for future engagements on the global stage.

For more details about the Hong Kong Pavilion, please visit the website www.hkcomicspavilion.hk

By PR Newswire

Hong Kong Comics & Animation Federation

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Hong Kong Pavilion Comic Barcelona 2026 Cultural and creative industries

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