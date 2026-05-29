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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

K-beauty brand Purito Seoul enters OLIVE YOUNG US to accelerate North American retail push

May 29, 2026 | 15:41
(0) user say
Global K-beauty skincare brand Purito Seoul will launch in OLIVE YOUNG's new Pasadena store in the United States, marking a significant step in the brand's North American retail expansion as demand for Korean beauty products continues to grow across the region.

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K-beauty skincare brand Purito Seoul is accelerating its expansion across North America through its upcoming launch at OLIVE YOUNG US. The brand will officially meet North American consumers through OLIVE YOUNG's new Pasadena store opening on May 29.

As demand for K-beauty continues to rise rapidly in the United States, OLIVE YOUNG US is expected to become one of the leading retail platforms introducing curated Korean beauty brands to global consumers. Through this partnership, Purito Seoul plans to strengthen its offline presence in North America while providing consumers with more opportunities to directly experience its products in person.

Recently, Purito Seoul has been rapidly increasing its visibility across North America and Europe following the appointment of actress Natalia Dyer as its first global muse.

Moving beyond the conventional concept of "clean beauty," Purito Seoul has gained positive recognition among global consumers through its refined ingredient philosophy and scientifically designed skincare solutions focused on low-irritation formulas. As skincare trends such as "Skin Barrier" care and minimalist skincare continue gaining momentum worldwide, consumer interest in brands prioritizing long-term skin health and gentle formulations has also grown significantly.

Purito Seoul's hero products—including the Oat-in Calming Gel Cream, Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream, and Centella Unscented Serum—have attracted strong attention across TikTok and social media platforms through organic reviews and consumer-driven recommendation content shared globally.

In addition, the Mighty Bamboo Panthenol Cream was recognized in the Rookie Category within the Global Trend Division at the 2025 Olive Young Awards, which are selected based on Olive Young's annual customer purchasing data. The award further demonstrated the brand's growing popularity among consumers across North America and Europe. Global consumers have responded positively to the products' balance of affordability, skin-soothing benefits, hydration-focused performance, and overall user experience.

Building on strong word-of-mouth growth, Purito Seoul also successfully hosted a large-scale pop-up event in New York earlier this March—widely considered one of the key global hubs for K-beauty expansion—drawing significant attention from international consumers.

A representative from Purito Seoul commented, "We are increasingly seeing strong enthusiasm and affection for K-beauty and Korean skincare brands within the U.S. market. We are excited that more local consumers will now have the opportunity to directly experience Purito Seoul's product quality and brand philosophy through OLIVE YOUNG US offline stores."

The representative added, "We will continue introducing trusted products and differentiated brand experiences that can build lasting connections with global consumers."

By PR Newswire

Purito Seoul

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
K-beauty OLIVE YOUNG US Global Kbeauty Korean beauty Purito Seoul

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