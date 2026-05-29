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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DSC Holdings, AI infrastructure provider for China's used-car sector, files for Nasdaq listing

May 29, 2026 | 15:38
(0) user say
DSC Holdings, which provides AI implementation infrastructure for China's used-car industry, has filed for a Nasdaq listing, seeking US capital market access as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across China's automotive retail and resale ecosystem.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The following report is from Deep Blue Finance:

DaSouChe Holdings Ltd. ("DSC") publicly filed its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 26, 2026, in connection with a proposed listing on Nasdaq, underwritten by Deutsche Bank (DB), China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC), China Renaissance Holdings Limited (CR), and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC).

Anchored by an operating system with over 90% market share among China's used-car dealers, and comprehensive transaction services embedded in dealer workflows, DSC positions itself as the AI application infrastructure for China's used-car industry — built not only to inform decisions but to execute them — with the aim of moving the industry from a traditional, experience-driven model into a new era of digitalization, networked collaboration, and AI.

From 2023 to 2025, DSC reported revenue of RMB 909 million, RMB 948 million and RMB 677 million, respectively; the disclosed reason for the 2025 revenue decline is the divestiture of the B2B financial product referral business. Net loss over the same period was RMB 187 million, RMB 157 million and RMB 94.6 million, respectively, narrowing year over year.

By PR Newswire

DeepBlue Finance

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DSC Holdings China usedcar sector AI infrastructure provider

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