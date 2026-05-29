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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026 celebrates 25 years with East-meets-West creative vision

May 29, 2026 | 15:19
(0) user say
The Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026 will be held from July 1 to 3 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, marking the event's 25th edition with a programme blending Eastern heritage and global creative perspectives for the international bridal industry.

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., the Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026 will be held from July 1st to 3rd at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC). This edition connects 200+ global brands with buyers from 63+ countries and regions.

Spotlight on Chinese Design: A Quarter-Century of Creative Evolution

Over the past 25 years, Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom has launched China's most influential bridal designers. The 2026 edition continues this legacy, featuring leading domestic names including WANGFENG BRIDAL, LAFINE and ST.WHITE. These designers will showcase their unique fusion of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics, reaffirming Shanghai as a key hub for Eastern bridal design.

A Global Convergence of Bridal Excellence

Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026 stands as Asia's most comprehensive platform for international bridal design. Returning exhibitors feature Vera Wang (USA), Saiid Kobeisy (Lebanon) and Yumi Katsura (Japan), as well as Korean brands Vanilla Milla, Blossomveil and Turkish label Didem Kinail. These global designers jointly present an extraordinary cross-border showcase of bridal art, blending timeless elegance with avant-garde creativity.

Consumer-Driven Trends: Quality, Smart Spending & Value-for-Money Prevail

Today's bridal consumers are more discerning, with "value-for-money" becoming the decisive factor. In response, the 2026 exhibition curates a lineup of brands balancing design and accessibility. Domestic designer brands — including MUZI, PERFECT, WEST SUNNY, BangYi, YUNI, TRAVIS YOUNG, and ShaLa Chinese Wear — use local insights and flexible supply chains to offer quality at accessible prices.

End-to-End Integration: VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026

VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2026 will be held concurrently, bringing together every segment of the bridal industry — from wedding dresses and groom's suits to makeup and accessories. This strategic collaboration offers buyers and professionals a one-stop sourcing experience.

Makeup & Fashion Accessories: Enhance Your Bridal Style

Dedicated zones for makeup and accessories return for 2026. Renowned artists and designers showcase their expertise and collections on-site, offering brides and buyers a seamless journey.

Bridal Fashion Show 2026: A Runway Spectacle

Mark your calendars: The Bridal Fashion Show 2026 will take place June 30th at the SWEECC. Partnering with industry leaders, the show features cutting-edge stage design and interactive light technology, allowing attendees early access to global trends through:

  • Heritage couture houses
  • Rising independent talents
  • Exclusive 2026 AW collections

2026 China Fashion Beauty Outstanding Makeup & Styling Artist Competition & Makeup Artist Development Forum

Hosted by Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026, the competition and forum will take place on July 2nd at the SWEECC. Competitors include independent artists, influencer MUAs, and rising stars from top academies. This event gathers top resources, creates new branding and business opportunities, and empowers beauty entrepreneurs to expand their market presence and creative reach.

Sustainable Booth Design and Simplified Exhibition Setup

Since August 2024, Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom has introduced a sustainable booth initiative aimed at achieving "zero-waste and zero-carbon." The standardized booth designs are safer, higher quality, and more environmentally responsible while simplifying exhibitor setup — demonstrating that exceptional bridal events can also embrace sustainability.

Visitor registration is available at:

https://shanghaibridalfashionweek.digitalexpo.com/main-h5/sign/form?exhibitionId=10015032025121000017653373972513126231557087702&identityId=100131042026021200017708601739468069381241075587&channelId=0022059460361666494464&ignorePublish=1&language=en-us

Event Information:

SHANGHAI BRIDAL FASHION SHOWROOM 2026

Date: July 1st to 3rd, 2026
Venue: Hall 4, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center
Address: No. 850 Bocheng Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai

Organizers:

Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.
Email: bridalSH@siec-ccpit.com
Web: www.bridalfashionweek.com.cn

By PR Newswire

Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Shanghai Bridal Fashion Showroom 2026 Bridal Fashion Showroom Shanghai Fashion Showroom

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