Smart City Expo Doha concludes shaping Middle East urban living vision

November 28, 2025 | 15:16
Smart City Expo Doha has concluded after shaping the vision of urban living across the Middle East region.

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart City Expo Doha closed on November 26 after two days of intense discussions on how technology can transform cities in the Middle East into sustainable and livable environments. The leading event on the urban future in the MENA region is now preparing for its fifth edition, scheduled for April 28–29, 2026.

Next Smart City Doha will be held from April 28 to 29, 2026.

The 4th Smart City Expo Doha, organised by Fira de Barcelona and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) of Qatar, focused on the impact of AI in fields such as mobility, design, and urban management. Under the slogan "Beyond connectivity: a digital solutions pathway to a smarter, thriving future", the event brought together over 30 international experts and featured four standout keynotes: Kent Larson (MIT) on tech-driven urban design, Jesús Serrano on AI innovation, H.E. Reem Al Mansoori on Qatar's urban transformation strategy, and FIFA ambassador Ghanim Al-Muftah with an inspiring message on resilience and inclusion.

The celebration of this local edition of SCE highlights Qatar's leadership in smart and sustainable urban development across the MENA region. This prominent role is already evident through major national projects that translate the country's digital vision into reality. Lusail City, one of the most advanced smart city developments in the region, integrates real-time data systems, intelligent mobility solutions, and connected urban services that enhance quality of life and operational efficiency. Similarly, Msheireb Downtown Doha stands as the first fully built smart and sustainable city district in Qatar, combining digital innovation, energy efficiency, and human-centred urban design. Together, these living examples demonstrate how Qatar is shaping future-ready urban environments and progressing toward the ambitions outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the nation's Digital Agenda 2030.

This year, Smart City Expo Doha has been featured at MWC25 Doha. Organised by the GSMA in collaboration with MCIT, the first MWC event in the MENA (Middle East and Africa) region brought together over two days nearly 300 thought leaders and over 250 exhibitors and sponsors.

Smart City Expo in the world

Held annually in Barcelona, Smart City Expo World Congress is the world's leading event on smart cities. SCE Doha is one of its local editions organized outside Spain in 2025, including those in New York, Curitiba, Puebla, Santiago del Estero, Santiago de Chile, Kuala Lumpur, Cartagena de Indias, and Tomorrow.City in Shanghai.

By PR Newswire

Fira de Barcelona

Smart City Expo Doha Middle East urban living Technology can transform cities

