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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SM Investments increases dividends by 31 per cent.

May 06, 2026 | 11:20
(0) user say
SM Investments announced a 31 per cent increase in its dividends, reflecting strong financial performance and a commitment to delivering enhanced shareholder returns for investors.

PASAY CITY, Philippines, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SM Investments Corporation (SM), the parent company of the SM group, announced an increase in dividend payments by 31% to PHP17 per share from PHP13 in 2025 reflecting the Group's ability to generate cash while continuing to invest for long-term growth.

This also represents a 2.4% dividend yield using the December 31, 2025 share price. Total dividends increased to PHP20.7 billion from PHP16.0 billion in 2025.

This marks the fifth consecutive year SM increased dividends and comes on top of a 44% increase in dividend per share last year.

Over the past five years, parent-level dividends increased from PHP5 billion in 2021 to PHP16 billion in 2025. This translates to a compounded annual growth rate of over 32%.

Since listing in 2005, SM has returned PHP148.9 billion in dividends to shareholders as of end-2025.

"We intend to provide greater returns to shareholders. Our businesses provide us with strong, diverse and reliable cashflows that enable us to do so while also growing our businesses and maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Frederic C. DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments.

Shareholders on record as of May 14, 2026 will receive dividend payments on May 28, 2026.

At the parent level, SM's scale, recurring income, and exposure to the Philippines' consumer-driven economy enable it to generate cash across cycles and allocate capital toward long-term value creation.

"Our approach remains consistent: reinvest in high-quality businesses and consistently return capital to shareholders," DyBuncio added.

SM generates cash from market-leading businesses, with 90% of earnings derived from recurring sources across retail, banking, and property.

This recurring income base supports both capital returns and reinvestment, while portfolio investments provide additional growth avenues. A strong balance sheet, characterized by conservative leverage, enables SM to operate with resilience across economic cycles and maintain flexibility in capital allocation.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

By PR Newswire

SM Investments Corporation

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TagTag:
SM Investments Investments Corporation financial performance

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