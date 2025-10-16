SK hynix ETP Debuts in Hong Kong 2025: First Leveraged Product of Its Kind

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSOP Asset Management Limited (CSOP), one of Asia's premier Exchange Traded Product (ETP) issuers, announces the launch of the CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product (stock code: 7709.HK) on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) on 16 October 2025. This follows the successful listing of leveraged and inverse products tracking its peer, Samsung Electronics, in May 2025. The CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product is the world's only leveraged exchange traded product tracking SK hynix, designed to empower investors to seize the upside of one of Korea's most illustrious stocks during Asian trading hours.

As a major chip supplier to Nvidia, SK hynix's revenue soared to 22.23 trillion KRW (~equivalent to 15.86 billion USD), representing an exponential 35% year-over-year surge[1]. In particular, 2025 is a banner year for SK hynix stock, with its return skyrocketed to a phenomenal 145% year-to-date[2]. Riding a wave of exuberant optimism driven by rapid AI development and the booming semiconductor industry in recent years, investors are doubling down on SK hynix with an average daily turnover of 824.90 billion KRW (~ equivalent to 588.73 million USD) in 2025[3]. Its 1-year total turnover reached 194 trillion KRW (~ equivalent to 140 billion USD), ranking #2 on Korea Exchange's top 10 list and trailing only Samsung Electronics[4].

In order to track the two times daily performance (before fees and expenses) of the common stock of SK hynix, the product deploys a swap-based synthetic replication strategy, with listing price of about 7.8 HKD (1 USD) per unit, trading lot of 100, and management fee of 1.6% of the ETP's net asset value per year. CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product offers an amplified exposure with several advantages, including no margin calls, zero collateral requirements, no financing costs, transparent pricing, and capped maximum leverage.

"We are pleased to announce the listing of CSOP SK Hynix Daily (2x) Leveraged Product on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange," Said Ms. Ding Chen, CEO of CSOP Asset Management. "As a leading ETF issuer in the dynamic APAC region with a 98% market share in leveraged and inverse products in Hong Kong, CSOP is committed to offering diversified investment options[5]. The introduction of the only SK hynix leveraged exchange traded product globally in Hong Kong offers opportunities to double gains on SK hynix's meteoric growth in AI-driven semiconductor market."

Tied to innovation and growth, SK hynix's product line includes DRAM, NAND flash memory, and SRAM chips. It captured the lion's share of DRAM market with 36% in Q2 2025, surpassing all competitors[6]. From 2020 to 2024, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of its yearly revenue, operating income, and net income reached 20%, 54%, and 58%[7]. Leading the charge in semiconductor, SK hynix is ambitiously growing into a full stack AI memory provider. SK hynix has expanded into the NAND business through an 8.84 billion USD acquisition of Intel's NAND business in March 2025[8]. Additionally, SK hynix unveiled a spending plan to keep pace with the HBM market expansion. TrendForce reported that SK hynix's 2025 capex is set to reach 23.44 trillion KRW (~equivalent to 16.97 billion USD), a striking 30% upswing over prior forecasts[9].