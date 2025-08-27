Singapore florist blooms amid recession gloom

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many local businesses face unprecedented challenges, with more companies being liquidated in the first half of 2025 than in the same period over the last five years, one local florist, Floristique, is blossoming amidst the challenging economic conditions.

A Thorny Economy for Local Businesses

The first half of 2025 has seen a significant surge in business liquidations across Singapore, with the figure hitting a five-year high. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Law, 187 firms were forced by the courts to wind up from January to June 2025.

This is a notable increase from 146 in the same period last year and 95 the year before. This trend reflects a troubling rise in local businesses unable to meet their financial obligations. Many of these firms, across various sectors, are struggling with the storm of rising costs, reduced consumer spending, and fierce competition, forcing them into a difficult decision to liquidate.

Taking Floristique From Seedling to Success

Amid this turbulent landscape, Floristique, a once small online business, has flourished. Standing strong since 2017, the company has grown into one of Singapore's leading florists.

"Seeing the news about so many local businesses closing is heartbreaking. It's a stark reminder that success is never guaranteed," says Wendy Han, Founder of Floristique. "It reinforces our commitment to the principles that got us here: listen to your customers, manage your costs wisely, and never lose the passion that started it all."

However, the path to success has been anything but a bed of roses. Like many local businesses, Wendy initially struggled with very low revenue and high operational costs. And a major blow came with a cyberattack on Shopify in 2019 that drained an estimated $24,000 from the business.

"That cyberattack was a soul-crushing blow. It felt like the ground had vanished from beneath our feet," Wendy recalls. "Losing that much money was one thing, but the feeling of violation was worse."

But she refused to be defeated. "Instead of collapsing, we chose to fight back. It forced us to become more vigilant, to diversify our payment systems, and to double down on building a secure and trustworthy platform for our customers. In hindsight, that painful lesson made us a stronger, more resilient company."

Building on a Philosophy of Accessibility and Trust

As many businesses grapple with the rising costs of supplies and operations, they may pass costs directly to consumers. However, Wendy's core philosophy has been to keep the beauty of flowers and handcrafted bouquets accessible to everyone.

"Our customers reward us with their loyalty because they know we are on their side," Wendy shares. This commitment to competitively-priced bouquets, without compromising on freshness or artistry, is exactly what cultivated Floristique a loyal customer base that trusts it for all of life's occasions.

"Flowers shouldn't be a luxury reserved for the few. They are a universal language of love, comfort, and celebration," Wendy explains. "My mission has always been to make that language accessible. That means meticulously optimising our supply chain, embracing technology to reduce overheads, and focusing on volume so that we can maintain fair prices."

Today, Floristique is a solid enterprise with a growing team and even its own fleet of electric delivery vehicles providing same-day delivery. It has evolved from a simple online business to a successful revenue-making boutique, and Wendy's fighting spirit serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

For more information, visit their website: https://www.floristique.sg/.