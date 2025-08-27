Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore florist blooms amid recession gloom

August 27, 2025 | 00:42
(0) user say
While malls shuttered, her edible bouquets sold out—proof that Instagram petals can beat GDP blues.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While many local businesses face unprecedented challenges, with more companies being liquidated in the first half of 2025 than in the same period over the last five years, one local florist, Floristique, is blossoming amidst the challenging economic conditions.

A Thorny Economy for Local Businesses

The first half of 2025 has seen a significant surge in business liquidations across Singapore, with the figure hitting a five-year high. According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Law, 187 firms were forced by the courts to wind up from January to June 2025.

This is a notable increase from 146 in the same period last year and 95 the year before. This trend reflects a troubling rise in local businesses unable to meet their financial obligations. Many of these firms, across various sectors, are struggling with the storm of rising costs, reduced consumer spending, and fierce competition, forcing them into a difficult decision to liquidate.

Taking Floristique From Seedling to Success

Amid this turbulent landscape, Floristique, a once small online business, has flourished. Standing strong since 2017, the company has grown into one of Singapore's leading florists.

"Seeing the news about so many local businesses closing is heartbreaking. It's a stark reminder that success is never guaranteed," says Wendy Han, Founder of Floristique. "It reinforces our commitment to the principles that got us here: listen to your customers, manage your costs wisely, and never lose the passion that started it all."

However, the path to success has been anything but a bed of roses. Like many local businesses, Wendy initially struggled with very low revenue and high operational costs. And a major blow came with a cyberattack on Shopify in 2019 that drained an estimated $24,000 from the business.

"That cyberattack was a soul-crushing blow. It felt like the ground had vanished from beneath our feet," Wendy recalls. "Losing that much money was one thing, but the feeling of violation was worse."

But she refused to be defeated. "Instead of collapsing, we chose to fight back. It forced us to become more vigilant, to diversify our payment systems, and to double down on building a secure and trustworthy platform for our customers. In hindsight, that painful lesson made us a stronger, more resilient company."

Building on a Philosophy of Accessibility and Trust

As many businesses grapple with the rising costs of supplies and operations, they may pass costs directly to consumers. However, Wendy's core philosophy has been to keep the beauty of flowers and handcrafted bouquets accessible to everyone.

"Our customers reward us with their loyalty because they know we are on their side," Wendy shares. This commitment to competitively-priced bouquets, without compromising on freshness or artistry, is exactly what cultivated Floristique a loyal customer base that trusts it for all of life's occasions.

"Flowers shouldn't be a luxury reserved for the few. They are a universal language of love, comfort, and celebration," Wendy explains. "My mission has always been to make that language accessible. That means meticulously optimising our supply chain, embracing technology to reduce overheads, and focusing on volume so that we can maintain fair prices."

Today, Floristique is a solid enterprise with a growing team and even its own fleet of electric delivery vehicles providing same-day delivery. It has evolved from a simple online business to a successful revenue-making boutique, and Wendy's fighting spirit serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere.

For more information, visit their website: https://www.floristique.sg/.

By PR Newswire

Floristique

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
singapore Singapore florist

Related Contents

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

ASEAN economies move up the global chip value chain

Outlook in M&A solid for Singapore

Outlook in M&A solid for Singapore

Singapore education brands launch first AI self-marking app for home learning

Singapore education brands launch first AI self-marking app for home learning

Singapore weighs future of online versus on-campus learning

Singapore weighs future of online versus on-campus learning

Unlocking 5G-AI potential in Singapore

Unlocking 5G-AI potential in Singapore

UK degrees in Singapore offer world class education with local advantage

UK degrees in Singapore offer world class education with local advantage

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

Hullo upgrades AI matchmaking with top tech programme backing

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

NDF marks 50 years with over USD 40 billion in assistance

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

Lorikeet Voice 2.0 powers real-time support for SNAP rollout

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

ADSFF mobilises capital and policy for next sustainability era

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020