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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sincere Healthcare and Landmark Medical terminate agreement

May 01, 2026 | 13:44
(0) user say
The two healthcare providers mutually ended their collaboration, citing strategic realignments without further operational details.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA & SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Sincere Healthcare Group (S) Pte Ltd ("Sincere Healthcare Group" or "the Group") today announced that it has mutually agreed with Landmark Medical Centre Sdn Bhd to terminate the acquisition agreement, effective 30 April 2026.

Following this mutual decision, Landmark Medical Centre Sdn Bhd is no longer a subsidiary of the Sincere Healthcare Group. The decision was made after careful consideration as part of the Group's ongoing review of its regional partnerships.

Landmark Medical Centre Sdn Bhd was founded by Dr Robert Luk Tai Kong and is currently led by Dr Lucas Luk Tien Wee, Managing & Medical Director.

Continued Commitment to Patients in Johor and the Region

Sincere Healthcare Group would like to reassure patients, partners, and the community in Johor that there is no change to its commitment to cross-border healthcare services between Singapore and Malaysia.

The Group remains committed to maintaining consistent standards in clinical governance, regulatory compliance, and medical ethics across all its operations. Sincere Healthcare Group places strong emphasis on quality of care, patient safety, and adherence to established clinical and operational protocols.

The Group's IVF Centre @ Medini, located within Gleneagles Hospital Medini in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, remains fully operational and continues to serve patients.

Patients can expect continuity of care, consistent clinical standards, and ongoing support from the Group's specialists, clinical and operations teams.

https://www.sincerehealthcaregroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Sincere Healthcare Group (S) Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sincere Healthcare Landmark Medical

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