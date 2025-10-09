Corporate

Seoul Hosts 2025 World Congress of Neurology: Breakthrough Lectures Headline

October 09, 2025 | 15:36
(0) user say
Six-day programme spotlights gene therapy and AI diagnostics, offering medical blogs neurology congress keywords and speaker line-up.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Federation of Neurology (WFN) and the Korean Neurological Association (KNA) will host the XXVII World Congress of Neurology (WCN) in Seoul, South Korea, from Oct. 12-15, 2025. WCN is a major, biennial conference that brings together world-class neurologists, experts, researchers, and clinicians from across the globe to showcase the latest advances in brain science, neurology, and patient care.

The congress theme, "The Soul of Neurological Innovation," is exemplified through an elite Scientific Program featuring some of the most vital research and most influential voices in the field.

"The world is paying attention to brain health and the field of Neurology is positioned to make groundbreaking changes in the way we diagnose, treat, and care for brain disorders around the world," said Prof. Wolfgang Grisold, President, World Federation of Neurology. "Through this Congress, we have a unique opportunity to shift the global trajectory of brain health through education, research, and collaboration, which is the core of the mission of the World Federation of Neurology."

WCN 2025 will feature a diverse schedule of workshops, teaching courses, debate sessions, informal talks with WFN leadership, and plenary lectures delivered by leading neurology experts, discussing the latest developments in their fields.

Additional highlights include:

  • "WHO: Neurology Brain Health and Mental Health," Dr. Tarun Dua, Unit Head, Neurological, Sensory and Oral Conditions, Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health Department at the World Health Organization (WHO), Switzerland
  • "When Stroke Strikes," Prof. Charlotte Cordonnier, Professor of Neurology in the Lille University Hospital, France
  • "Neurodegenerative Disease and Therapies," Prof. Sir John Hardy, Chair of Molecular Biology of Neurological Disease at the UCL Institute of Neurology, London
  • "What do we know and What Would We Like to Know about Cellular Senescence in the Brain," Dr. Mikolaj Ogrodnik, PhD, Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Traumatology, Austria
  • "New Therapies in Autoimmune Neurology: Focus on Car-T Cell Therapies," Dr. Sean Pittock, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN
  • "New Therapies in Inherited Neuropathies," Prof. Mary Reilly, MB, MD, FRCP, FRCPI, FMedSci, Professor of Clinical Neurology and Consultant Neurologist, UCL Queen Square Institute of Neurology, London
  • "Patient Issues: The Fujitsu Project on Migraine," Fumihiko Sakai, M.D., Director of Saitama International Headache Center, Saitama Neuropsychiatric Institute, Japan
  • "Movement Disorders in Africa: Progress by Education," Prof. Njideka Okubadejo, Neurology Unit, Department of Medicine, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, University of Lagos, Nigeria

Throughout the Congress, WFN will host a series of interactive conversations about Brain Health, with participation from WHO, and featuring the worldwide advocacy activities of WFN, from Intersectoral Global Action Plan on Epilepsy and Other Neurological Disorders (IGAP) to World Brain Day.

"WCN is committed to fostering a global perspective in the field of neurology, recognizing that diverse health systems and neurological challenges around the world require collaborative efforts to advance better brain health for all," said Professor Beomseok Jeon, President, XXVII World Congress of Neurology.

Those interested in attending the conference can register to attend in-person or virtually here. Additional news releases will be distributed throughout the week. For media queries, please contact ashley@yakketyyak.com.

By PR Newswire

World Federation of Neurology

World Congress of Neurology Breakthrough Lectures Headline Medical Blogs Neurology Congress

