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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sembly AI launches upgraded agentic software platform to automate presentations

September 09, 2026 | 10:39
(0) user say
Sembly AI launched version 3.0 of its platform, introducing agentic artificial intelligence capabilities designed to automate workplace presentation creation workflows.

SYDNEY, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sembly AI launches Sembly 3.0, an agentic AI platform that transforms an organisation's documents, meetings, and CRM content into finished, fully branded presentations, proposals, case studies and reports in minutes in over 45 languages.

The launch marks the company's biggest evolution since it was founded in 2019, repositioning Sembly as an "AI execution layer" for businesses. It turns everyday business knowledge into the finished materials companies use to sell, deliver and communicate.

Users simply need to specify their goal (eg, "Sell my services") and the client's website, then watch Sembly get to work: pulling information from business materials, deriving appropriate branding, researching the customer, and producing a bespoke on-brand pitch deck.

"Prompts make people think about how to talk to AI. But dialogue lets them focus on what they want to accomplish," said Gil Makleff, CEO and co-founder of Sembly AI. "That makes creating business documents faster and more efficient, turning time saved into real business impact."

"Manually creating presentations is a thing of the past," said Artem Koren, Chief Product & Technology Officer and co-founder of Sembly AI. "Business materials are the substrate of decision-making: they are how companies communicate, persuade and decide. Sembly 3.0 changes how they are made entirely."

"Your customers want to hear how you serve them in their specific world and their specific situation, and Sembly makes that possible for every customer," Koren added. "With Sembly 3.0, your results are as good as how clearly you can state your goal. That's all you're limited by."

Early users of Sembly 3.0 report saving two to three weeks of work on reports and presentations that traditionally pass through multiple hands before they are delivery-ready.

Heorhii Tulchyi, Chief Technology Officer at market research company, Bell & Holmes, is one of those early users of Sembly 3.0.

He said: "Sembly has fundamentally changed how I prepare presentations and client communications. It has saved my team and me weeks of work and dramatically accelerated how we turn ideas and information into polished deliverables. I haven't seen anything else on the market quite like it."

Sembly 3.0 is available from today at www.sembly.ai.

By PR Newswire

Sembly AI

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TagTag:
Sembly AI Sembly 3.0 Agentic software platform

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