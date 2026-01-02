Corporate

Samsung unveils Freestyle+ AI portable screen ahead of CES 2026

January 02, 2026 | 17:34
The upgraded portable projector features enhanced artificial intelligence capabilities for a smarter user experience.

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of The Freestyle+, its latest AI-powered portable projector designed to deliver a more flexible and personalized entertainment experience across a wide range of spaces.

Unveiled ahead of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, The Freestyle+ builds on the distinctive design of the original Freestyle while introducing smarter AI capabilities, improved brightness and expanded entertainment features—allowing users to enjoy content more freely, with minimal setup or adjustment.

"The Freestyle+ reflects Samsung's vision to create displays that adapt naturally to how people live and move between spaces," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "By combining true portability with intelligent AI that optimizes both the viewing environment and the content itself, The Freestyle+ makes it easier to enjoy a consistent, high-quality experience wherever you are."

Smarter AI That Lets You Point and Play Instantly

At the core of The Freestyle+ is AI OptiScreen, Samsung's AI-powered screen optimization technology that automatically adjusts the picture to different spaces—so users can simply point, place and start watching.

AI OptiScreen includes a set of intelligent features designed to automatically optimize the picture across different surfaces and environments:

  • 3D Auto Keystone automatically corrects distortion even when projecting onto uneven or non-flat surfaces, such as corners, curtains or angled walls
  • Real-time Focus continuously adjusts focus as the projector moves or rotates, helping maintain clear, stable images without blurring or visual noise
  • Screen Fit automatically adjusts the image to match the screen area when used with a compatible projector screen accessory
  • Wall Calibration analyzes the color or pattern of the projection surface and minimizes visual distractions for clearer viewing

This intelligent viewing experience is further supported by Vision AI Companion, Samsung's personalized AI platform for screens, which integrates enhanced Bixby with AI services from global partners to enable more natural, conversational interaction with on-screen content.

Light to Carry, Designed for Everyday Viewing

Designed with portability in mind, The Freestyle+ features a compact cylindrical form factor that is easy to move between rooms or take on the go. With 430 ISO Lumens, it delivers nearly twice the brightness of the previous generation, helping content appear clear and engaging in everyday living environments.

Designed for everyday viewing, The Freestyle+ lets users move it freely without worrying about whether the space is "right" for projection. Its 180-degree rotating design supports projection at virtually any angle—including walls, floors and ceilings—without additional mounts or accessories, enabling flexible viewing setups that adapt naturally to different rooms and moments throughout the day.

On-the-Go Entertainment with Immersive Sound

Designed for moments beyond the living room, The Freestyle+ brings entertainment with you—without relying on external devices or fixed setups. Built-in access to Samsung TV Plus, certified OTT service partners and Samsung Gaming Hub allows users to stream, play and explore content directly from the projector without the need for external devices.

For audio, The Freestyle+ delivers immersive, room-filling sound through its built-in 360-degree speaker, tuned to produce richer, fuller audio in a compact design. Q-Symphony allows the projector to work in sync with compatible Samsung soundbars, creating a more layered and cohesive sound experience wherever it is used.

Samsung Electronics will showcase The Freestyle+ at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9 in Las Vegas, with a phased global rollout planned for the first half of the year.

For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

By PR Newswire

Samsung Visual Display Business

