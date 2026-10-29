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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sabak Bernam development area expands Malaysian agricultural production

October 29, 2026 | 11:24
(0) user say
The Sabak Bernam Development Area strengthens Malaysia's national food security strategy through expanded agricultural production across regional paddy fields, fruit crops, vegetable farming, and active aquaculture.
SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2026 – Through the production of agriculture includes paddy fields, fruits, vegetables, and aquaculture, the Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA) continues to bolster the region's contribution to national food security, solidifying its position as one of Malaysia's crucial food-producing districts.

The Sekinchan smart farming concept has made the district's paddy fields a reference point. By 2030, the SMART Large - Scale Field (SMART SBB) strategy, which was developed in Sekinchan, would be expanded to over 150,000 hectares nationally, assisting Malaysia in fortifying its self-sufficiency and lowering its dependency on rice imports.

The blue economy of Sabak Bernam is expanding rapidly, driven by major upgrades to the district's fisheries value chain—ranging from centralized jetties and cold storage facilities to fish auction halls and downstream processing.These improvements will be spearheaded by the upcoming development of the 415-acre Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port and the 600-acre Zon Industri Perikanan Sungai Lang (ZIPS). Together, these strategic investments are projected to increase the district's marine fisheries landings by more than 42%.

Climate resilience is still at the heart of SABDA's strategy. More than 14,000 farmers, crop growers, fishermen, livestock breeders and aquaculture operations throughout the state have benefited from cash assistance, fertiliser support and fuel subsidies under the RM 131 million Selangor Resilience Enhancement Package, which helps to maintain food production activities despite growing costs and climate change.

SABDA's strategic focus centers heavily on food security. Under the newly announced Rancangan Selangor Kedua (RS-2), several of its eight key projects are directly designed to strengthen the district's role as a major food producer. These initiatives include refining biodiversity conservation to indirectly boost paddy and agricultural yields, upgrading key infrastructure to enhance regional connectivity, improving essential facilities for local fishermen, and increasing aquaculture capacity to ensure Sabak Bernam's output meets national demands.

The core of this endeavour consists of the Sungai Lang Fisheries Industrial Zone, the Sekinchan Integrated Landing Port, and the aquaculture cooperation with Farmerex Sdn Bhd, each of which targets a distinct link in the food supply chain: production, landing and processing, and downstream value-add. When combined, they are intended to increase local output while fostering the resilience required to withstand market and climate shocks.

Sabak Bernam contains about 48,216 hectares of agricultural land, which is important for the production of paddy, fisheries, fruits, vegetables, and aquaculture, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia. In 2020, the district's agricultural industry produced RM918 million in GDP, with its top crops being bananas, coconuts, and red chillies. Along with manufacturing and services, agriculture continues to be a significant pillar of the local economy. However, the latest agricultural data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) for 2024 underscores Sabak Bernam's significant agro-economic potential. The district recorded approximately 27,000 hectares of cultivated land and RM244.23 million in agricultural sales value under the parameters covered by the 2024 Agriculture Census.

SABDA is fostering agritourism as an additional growth sector in addition to production. Sabak Bernam's reputation as a developing ecotourism destination is further enhanced by the award-winning Ban Canal Carnival, which supports local culture, cottage industries, and community entrepreneurship in addition to the district's fundamental agricultural identity.

Together, these projects show how climate resilience, smart agriculture, and targeted investment can cooperate to guarantee Malaysia's food security by bolstering supply chains, preserving livelihoods, and giving Sabak Bernam residents long-term prospects.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit: https://www.mbiselangor.com

By The Sabak Bernam Development Area (SABDA)

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TagTag:
Sabak Bernam Malaysia food security Sekinchan smart farming SMART Large Scale Field

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