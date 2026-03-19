Royal Caribbean opens Lelepa beach club, announces Australia schedule

SYDNEY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean is unveiling its most exciting Australian summer yet with all-in holiday adventures and the debut of Royal Beach Club Lelepa*, the Southern Hemisphere's first Royal Caribbean exclusive cruise destination for a holiday like no other. From October 2027 to April 2028, travellers can look forward to more short getaways, weekend departures and ways to bask in island time on Anthem of the Seas from Sydney and Voyager of the Seas from Brisbane, delivering 2- to 12-night holidays across Australia, the sun-soaked South Pacific – including the ultimate beach day at the all-new Royal Beach Club Lelepa – and breathtaking New Zealand. The new lineup of 2027-28 holidays on two of the boldest ships at sea are now available to book on Royal Caribbean's website.

"As the most trusted holiday partner in Australia, Royal Caribbean continues to raise the bar on the ultimate family holiday with Royal Beach Club Lelepa – a first-of-its-kind destination in the Southern Hemisphere inspired by the natural beauty and spirit of the South Pacific region," said Gavin Smith, vice president and managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Royal Caribbean. "We know Australian families love holidaying in the South Pacific, and Lelepa takes that to an entirely new level with an experience they won't find anywhere else in the world. With an expanded lineup of weekend sailings, short escapes and longer ways to holiday, we're giving travellers even more reasons to explore fan-favourite destinations across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific."

The ultimate island time is in store at Royal Beach Club Lelepa – a first-of-its-kind destination located on the island nation of Vanuatu in the Southern Hemisphere, included on every South Pacific getaway from Sydney and Brisbane starting October 2027. Guests can enjoy two pristine beaches, including a serene adults-only retreat and an activity-packed family beach where friendly competitions invite travellers to become the island's champion. Whether it's unwinding on sun-soaked shores, hiking a scenic nature trail or snorkeling in crystal-clear waters, Lelepa offers something for every kind of holidaymaker. From 10 bars and unlimited island eats to umbrellas, loungers and towels all included, guests can enjoy the perfect day in untouched paradise.

Australian Summer 2027-2028 Highlights:

Anthem of the Seas – From Sydney, Australia

Across 24 headline-making getaways ranging from three to 17 nights, the Quantum Class favourite is providing more ways to celebrate the weekend with 3-night escapes and South Pacific holidays, including visits to Royal Beach Club Lelepa for guests to bask in spectacular island beauty.

9- to 12-night New Zealand holidays take holidaymakers to far-flung destinations, including Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Milford Sound, for families looking to experience landscapes, culture and cuisine that deliver on the wow factor in one seamless getaway.

Adding to the adventures are ways to ring in the festivities with a 9-night South Pacific Christmas holiday – featuring Christmas Day at Royal Beach Club Lelepa – and a New Zealand New Year getaway that welcomes 2028 in the beauty of the Sounds, turning the most wonderful time of year into a once-in-a-lifetime celebration.

The spectacle of the season is a 17-night Transpacific adventure departing from Honolulu. Swapping the long-haul flight for a Pacific crossing, travellers can journey across the world's largest ocean before arriving in Australia in bold, unforgettable style.

Voyager of the Seas – From Brisbane, Australia

Bringing the heat to the Sunshine State from October 2027, Voyager will deliver 29 sun-soaked holidays ranging from two to 25 nights, turning Queensland into the launchpad for memory-maxing adventures and more weekends for families and friends to experience the ultimate getaway.

Starting at the beginning of the Queensland summer holidays, travellers can go from Brisbane to beyond beautiful 7-night South Pacific adventures visiting the brand-new Royal Beach Club Lelepa, along with Noumea, Lifou, Mystery Island, Port Vila and Luganville, including Christmas and New Year escapes.

Closer to home, 4-night Whitsundays getaways to Airlie Beach, alongside six vibrant short escapes, put bragworthy beach days in Queensland's own backyard.

For those ready to go bigger, a spectacular 25-night Transpacific adventure departing Seattle calls French Polynesia and Hawaii before arriving in Brisbane.

With two iconic ships owning the lineup, the 2027-28 season brings bold adventures to maximise every moment at sea. Thrill-seekers can reach new heights on the RipCord by iFly skydiving simulator, master the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, enjoy sweeping 360-degree ocean views from the North Star observation capsule, and have a friendly face off in the glow-in-the-dark Battle for Planet Z laser tag clash. When it's time to refuel, holidaymakers can discover flavours from around the world, including fresh sashimi at Izumi, premium steaks at Chops Grille, and rustic Italian classics at Giovanni's Table. World-class entertainment is the star of the show on both ships as Anthem hits the high notes with the Olivier Award-winning phenomenon "We Will Rock You," while Voyager dazzles with the ice-skating spectacular "Ice Odyssey," where professional skaters bring the magic and mystery of tarot cards to the rink.

More details on the 2027-28 holidays are available on Royal Caribbean's website.