Riyadh prepares to host UNIDO 2025 conference on inclusive, sustainable industry

November 14, 2025 | 16:14
(0) user say
Riyadh is preparing to welcome global delegates for UNIDO 2025, an important event that will shape the future of inclusive and sustainable industrial development worldwide.

Global industry summit to forge new partnerships, drive investment and accelerate inclusive industrial growth

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In two weeks Riyadh will host the 21st Session of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) General Conference, a critical global gathering dedicated to transforming industrial policy into action. The conference will convene at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre from 23–27 November 2025, bringing together ministers, corporate leaders, investors, and innovators under the theme "The power of investment and partnerships to accelerate the SDGs."

Riyadh Prepares to Welcome the World: UNIDO 2025 to Shape the Future of Inclusive, Sustainable Industry
Riyadh Prepares to Welcome the World: UNIDO 2025 to Shape the Future of Inclusive, Sustainable Industry

Preceding the General Conference, the LDCMC11 — a dedicated ministerial conference for Least Developed Countries on 22 November — will focus on investment, innovation, and transformative industrial policies. This Summit is a decisive platform to convert dialogue into policy outcomes, actionable alliances, and tangible deals that drive industrial progress across advanced and emerging economies alike.

This working summit, a five-day program, will be a collaborative platform that moves participants from high-level strategy to on-the-ground execution. The soon to be published agenda, features plenary sessions, ministerial roundtables, focused solution talks, and interactive exhibitions. These will be built around the central mission to mobilize capital, scale advanced technologies, and forge the cross-border partnerships needed to accelerate sustainable and resilient industrialization globally. Dedicated spaces for business-to-business, business-to-government, and government-to-government engagement will ensure every meeting drives toward a concrete outcome.

The global significance of the summit is further reinforced by its timing, with Riyadh also hosting the 11th Ministerial Conference of the Least Developed Countries (LDCMC11) on 22 November, immediately preceding GC21. This consecutive scheduling creates a crucial link between policy dialogue and tangible outcomes, enabling ministers to advance implementation of UNIDO's Operational Strategy for LDCs — particularly in technology transfer, value-chain development, and productive capacity building — to ensure that industrial transformation delivers concrete benefits to the world's most vulnerable economies.

As registration opens, UNIDO and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia look forward to bringing together a powerful coalition of member states, international organizations, private-sector leaders, academia, and civil society.

Contact: Ahmed Monsour, M: +966 54 186 9849, E: ahmed.mansour@omc.com

By PR Newswire

Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

TagTag:
Riyadh UNIDO 2025 Inclusive industrial growth Global industry summit

